Ultra-Lux E11EVEN Residences Beyond Officially Breaks Ground

The E11EVEN mega portfolio recently welcomed its latest residential concept, E11EVEN Residences Beyond, in a formal groundbreaking ceremony that saw the development and sales teams gather for a shovel dig before an evening of E11EVEN-centric festivities. Developed by E11EVEN Partners and PMG, the 65-story building is the second tower of the E11EVEN Hotel & Residences Beyond complex, an ultra-luxury, dual-tower development in Miami’s rapidly expanding District 11.

“E11EVEN Residences Beyond’s groundbreaking marks a crucial next step in constructing the future of District 11,” said Michael Simkins of E11EVEN Partners and co-developer of E11EVEN Hotel & Residences. “This incredible property offers residents an optimized lifestyle unlike any other in Miami, featuring top-notch dining, elite services, and lushly appointed residences all within one highly energized location.

The developers have secured $262 million in construction financing from Madison Realty Capital and have already successfully pre-sold over 80% of residences to date. The E11EVEN Hotel & Residences Miami project has been turning heads since the first tower’s groundbreaking, offering buyers unparalleled luxury living in one of the country’s top entertainment districts and continuing to break sales records.

A $25 million private social and cigar club called The Clayton is coming to E11EVEN Residences Beyond, while Riviera Dining Group (the star hospitality team behind MILA) is taking over the second floor of E11EVEN Hotel & Residences with a restaurant and additional upscale lounge and private membership club located on the roof.

Floor plans across both towers range from studios and two bedrooms to presidential collection and penthouse suites, all equipped with fully-integrated “smart building” features. Designed by internationally renowned Sieger Suarez Architects with interiors by award-winning design firm AvroKO, the towers are equipped with an abundance of over-the-top luxury amenities such as a world-class Chopra Spa & Studio, a casino-style sports lounge, a top-tier med spa, a rooftop pool and bar and an E11EVEN day club and pool on the 11th floor.

Residents of the second tower may just have it a little better, however. Not only are they granted access to the first tower’s amenities, but E11EVEN Residences Beyond buyers will have exclusive access to the E11EVEN Beyond Members Social Club, a helipad, signature restaurant, fully staffed executive office suites, state-of-the-art fitness center and an expanded resort-style pool.

With a day club, night club, acclaimed food and beverage concepts and private members clubs within an elevator’s reach, District 11 is on the path of assuming full reign over Miami’s downtown life and beyond.