Host At Your Own Midnight Bar At E11EVEN Residences Beyond

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | August 31, 2023 | Home & Real Estate Lifestyle

It’s been a few months since ultra-luxe E11EVEN Residences Beyond officially broke ground, and exciting new developments for the second tower in the E11EVEN Hotel & Residences Miami complex are underway.

Floor plans across both towers range from studios and two bedrooms to presidential collection and penthouse suites, all equipped with fully-integrated “smart building” features. However, E11EVEN Residences Beyond is turning up the ante with the unveiling of its latest Speakeasy Collection, a nod to the resurgence of private parties and exclusive soirees in luxury residences.

The Speakeasy Collection instantly transforms your space into a party destination with a custom-built entertainment center with LED lighting, a mounted TV and an integrated modern cocktail bar encased in glass doors stocked with premium liquors. It’s a personal midnight bar that seamlessly flows with the rest of the home’s interior design, especially evident with the European-made Murphy bed that switches between a seating area and an additional sleeping accommodation. The modern slatted wood veneer partition adds the desired privacy and an element of separation from rest and play.

Those seeking entertainment outside of the home will find contentment in the $25 million private social and cigar club called The Clayton. The two towers are also equipped with an abundance of over-the-top luxury amenities such as a world-class Chopra Spa & Studio, a casino-style sports lounge, a top-tier med spa, a rooftop pool and bar and an E11EVEN day club and pool on the 11th floor.


Photography by: ArX Solutions