How Cities Across America Are Celebrating Earth Day 2021

The Editors | April 16, 2021 | Culture Lifestyle

In 1969 at a UNESCO Conference in San Francisco, peace activist John McConnell proposed a day to honor the Earth and the concept of peace. Earth Day was established a year later in 1970, and every April 22 since, environmentalists and humanists around the world have come together, setting aside time for reflection and celebration of all things sustainable.

Climate change is certainly the most pressing issue of our time, and this year, cities across America are doing their part to remind citizens how beautiful and important a healthy planet is for healthy humans. Whether it's taking a nature walk in L.A., enjoying the "perfect picnic" in NYC or engaging in some "artivism" in Miami, check out how these urban centers are honoring Earth Day on 2021.

Atlanta - Shop Green at Marine Layer

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE c199 / Website

April 22, make sure to stop by Marine Layer and SustainAble Cleaning Collection! With the Re-Spun program, Marine Layer is asking customers all year to donate tees they no longer wear or use. They then are turning these threads into new products! Earth Day is the perfect time to celebrate this very green initiative, and they will give you a $5 store credit per tee, up to $25 off per person! Check out other green boutiques and more Earth Day fun on Atlanta's full list.

Aspen - Bird Watching Splendor



2001 Hooks Spur Rd., Basalt / Website

You’ll need binoculars for this guided bird-sighting tour located in the woodlands of Basalt’s Rock Bottom Ranch. Not only is the three-hour tour great exercise, but it also offers great views of spring budding, wildflowers and ambient bird calls. Led by botanist and environmentalist Rebecca Weiss, this walk specializes in identifying Colorado’s diverse bird population. Aspenites can also eat whole foods, shop second-hand and enjoy other fun Earth Day treats from this full list.

Boston - Cycle through Boston



103 Atlantic Ave. / Website

Exchange the Uber pool for a city bike tour through Boston’s historical and cultural corners. Neighborhood highlights include historical Copley Square, Rose Kennedy Greenway and Long Wharf with waterfront sights of South and East Boston. Private tours and electric bikes elevate this outdoor excursion from an arduous uphill cycle to a leisurely ride. Plant a garden, head to the ocean and more on our full Boston Earth Day list.

Chicago - Earth Day at North Pond Lincoln Park Conservancy

2551 N. Stockton Dr. / Website

Extend Earth Day for 48 hours with North Pond during their celebration. April 24, head to the garden by 10a.m. to help make everything beautiful again by cleaning up litter, painting park benches and fences, planting wildflowers and more. Plus, check out the botanical gardens, drop off your old electronics at the zoo and more in Chicago's full Earth Day list.

Dallas - Shop Born From A Wave

Website

Started by SMU alum Dylan Patterson, this sustainable swimwear brand creates suits from 100% recycled plastic that’s been recovered from the ocean. The not-so-typical material actually makes Born From A Wave’s bikinis softer, snugger and more durable than those made from non-sustainable fabric. To ensure her line is also ethically produced, Patterson’s suits are made by women in Bali earning a living wage. You can also buy some sustainable jewelry, jeans and gems in Dallas' full Earth Day list.

Hamptons - Sip Organic Wine

2000 Oregon Rd, Mattituck / Website

The Shinn Estate Vineyards in Mattituck produce a portfolio of organic wines, which Eric Asimov, New York Times wine expert, called “simply delicious.” There's also organic vodka in the Hamptons, as well eco-friendly bike rides and delicious sustainable meals. Just check out the region's full Earth Day list.

Hawai'i - Yoga Floats

O‘ahu / Website

Practice all levels of yoga on a stand-up paddle board as the sun warms the water and sea turtles swim by. Classes are offered at Ala Moana Beach and on the beachfront of Outrigger Waikiki for hotel guests. You can also dig into some sustainable delights, catch a whale watching tour and more on our full Earth Day list for Hawai'i.

Houston - Buy Plants at The Flora Culture

3100 Chimney Rock Road, Ste. A4 / Website

Calling all plant lovers! This family-run shop not only sells plants but also offers interior design services centered around houseplants and their role in your home or office space. While The Flora Culture offers a large inventory of plants online, we recommend an in-person visit if possible—the friendly staff is there to help you pick out the right plant for your space. Follow the business on Instagram to stay up to date on upcoming floral and plant workshops. You can also snag some succulents or find some beginner-friendly green friends on our full list.

Las Vegas - Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat

The Mirage, 3400 S. Las Vegas Blvd / Website

Experience the beauty of nature firsthand this year at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat. Bottlenose dolphins, white tigers, white lions and leopards greet you throughout the garden and invite you to learn more about their ecosystems and conservation efforts. Opt for one of the special packages, which include enticing activities like a meet-and-greet with the dolphins or partaking in a soothing yoga session. The opportunities are endless to show your appreciation to the surrounding environs and its inhabitants. You can also take a Neon & Nature tour or participate in Downtown Summerlin's Earth Day celebration on our full Las Vegas list.

Los Angeles - South Coast Botanical Gardens

Palos Verdes Peninsula / Website

Spring is in full bloom at the South Coast Botanical Gardens, and if you are looking for a place to immerse yourself in nature this Earth Day, the experience it offers is nothing short of ethereal. Take in the splendor of the Golden State with their California Native Plants garden, or stimulate more than just your eyes with the Garden for the Senses. Ready to dive even deeper into nature? Check out these other fine parks on L.A.'s full Earth Day list.

Miami - Planet Patrol “Artivism” Art Studio

701 S Miami Ave. / Website

Brickell City Center has partnered with the nonprofit organization Planet Patrol for Earth Day this year. Planet Patrol’s goal is to educate and inspire the next generation. The program, “Artivism” Art Studio, will educate individuals on climate change, pollution and animal rights. Participants will create their own artwork utilizing recycled material, which will be displayed throughout Brickell City Centre to continue to raise awareness and spark conversation about the issue. “Artivism” will take place on the third floor, from April 22-April 24, from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can also practice yoga and meditation, participate in a beach clean-up and more on Miami's full list.

NYC - Have a "Perfect Picnic" in Central Park

405 Central Park West / Website

Assorted baguettinis, a seasonal salad and a family-size blanket are just a few of the standout inclusions in Perfect Picnic NYC’s family picnic package. Their variety of entrees, drinks and desserts create a versatile meal for up to eight people and an unforgettable picnic experience. What sets Perfect Picnic apart from other options is attention to detail; celebrate Earth Day in New York's most iconic park with a picnic to remember. You can also enjoy high-end vegan eats, rejuvenate with natural products at Spa de la Mer and more on NYC's full list.

Orange Country - Hike Crystal Cove State Park

Website

Crystal Cove has trails for hikers of all experience levels, from beginners to experts. The myriad beachside canyon paths offer a peek into the backcountry and its flourishing fauna and wilderness. The more strenuous trails pay off with sweeping views of the Pacific, while easier trails still allow you to be one with nature on days you prefer a more leisurely stroll. You can also check out the hikes at Red Rock Canyon, Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and more in the full OC Earth Day list.

Palm Beach - Stroll Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

253 Barcelona Rd. / Website

The former home of sculptor Ann Weaver Norton, the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens comprise 200 species of tropical palms; 100 works by Norton shown throughout the house, studio and gardens; and nine monumental sculptures scattered across the grounds. Through May 30, view Artists At Home: Photography of Historic Artists’ Homes & Studios, a look inside the world of photographer Alice Austen, furniture designer Sam Maloof and more, in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For the musically inclined, enjoy the upcoming An Evening of Music & Art in the Gardens April 16. You can also have a picnic at the beach, visit the Society of the Four Arts and more on Palm Beach's full list.

Philadelphia - Wildflower and Lenni-Lenape Reflections at Wissahickon



Forbidden Dr. / Website

Lead by ecological expert and founder of the LandHealth Institute Scott Quitel, this sunset tour explores the bubbling springs, rock-filled mountains and ephemeral spring wildflowers like trout lily, bloodroot, trillium and violet that are scattered throughout the Wissahickon area. Relish in meditative moments at Council Rock, at the base of the Teedyuscung statue, modeled after the eponymous leader of the Lenni Lenape. While at the peak point, a brief discussion of the Lenni Lenape’s regard for the planet and land ethics will be held. You can also learn to create in-season flower arrangements, volunteer at Bartram's Garden and more in Philly's full list.

San Diego - Everyday California Kayak Tours

2261 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla / Website

Everyday California’s eco-friendly kayak tours take guests ages 5 and up through the La Jolla Ecological Reserve, a marine protected area packed with sea lions, dolphins, sea turtles and garibaldi, California’s state fish. Adventurers can choose to explore La Jolla’s Seven Sea Caves or enjoy a combination kayak and snorkel tour to get up close to sea life. You can also visit the flower fields at Carlsbad Ranch, enjoy the gratitude garden at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa and more via San Diego's full Earth Day list.

San Francisco - Grab a Bite from Garden Creamery

3566 20th St. / Website

This shop serves an extensive menu of 100% plant-based options, all inspired by Hawaii. Standout selects such as Thai tea, orange creamsicle and spiced chai make this local spot a go-to for those craving something different. We also suggest stopping by Baker Beach, shopping for some 100% Pure beauty products and more in our full SF Earth Day list.

Scottsdale - Castle Hot Springs

5050 E. Castle Hot Springs Rd. / Website

Take a soak in natural thermal hot springs—one of Arizona’s most mesmeric hidden gems that have been naturally forged into the land over 13,000 years. “It’s the perfect way to rest, recharge and relax while soaking in one of our three geothermal pools ranging from 86 to 96 degrees in one of the most remote and beautiful locations in Arizona,” says Kevin Maguire, general manager of Castle Hot Springs. Guests staying in the Spring Bungalows can also enjoy private soaking tubs filled with the relaxing thermal water. You can also practice yoga in a butterfly sanctuary, relax in a bungalow at Andaz Scottsdale Resort and more on the full list.

Silicon Valley - Grab an Organic Bite at Pasta Moon

845 Main St, Half Moon Bay / Website

Kim Levin opened Pasta Moon with the intention of keeping herself busy and enjoying the coastal lifestyle. More than 30 years later, the Italian kitchen is a go-to thanks to its innovative menus and locally sourced organic ingredients. After reopening for dine-in service in October, Pasta Moon continues to prove that it’s here to stay. You can also do some sustainable shopping, travel in an RV and more on Silicon Valley's full Earth Day list.

Washington, D.C. - Attend Living Earth Virtual Festival 2021 with the National Museum of the American Indian



Website

Celebrating our connection to the planet, this interactive, four-day fête unites the best Native innovators and practitioners who are dedicated to utilizing Indigenous expertise to protect and sustain the environment. From cooking demonstrations with Indigikitchen founder Mariah Gladstone to impactful film screenings and live-streamed expert-led dialogues, this year’s festival examines agriculture practices, fresh concepts and sustainability in Indigenous communities and Native-owned businesses. There are a few other sustainable cooking and dining options on D.C.'s full Earth Day list.