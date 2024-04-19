How To Celebrate Mother Earth In Miami All Month Long

By: Audrey Geib By: Audrey Geib | | Calendar Lifestyle Events

While Earth Day is April 22, there is plenty of reason to celebrate all month long. Here are some of the best ways to honor Mother Earth during April.



Photo Courtesy: Frost Science Museum

Celebrate at the Frost Science Museum

Perfect for the whole family, learn about the Earth and sustainable practices at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science through special programming events to celebrate Earth Day. During April’s Tech Lab, engage in the latest sustainable energy solutions and environmentally friendly energy sources. Join conversations about time with Dr. Ana Maria Rey at LIVE@Frost. Take a hands-on approach by joining The Museum Volunteers for the Environment through monthly volunteer workdays to restore Miami’s natural environment. These events and more can be found in the full schedule here. 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

The Miami Beach EDITION Clean Miami Beach

Spend the day celebrating Earth Month at the Miami Beach EDITION. Embracing sustainable hospitality, The Miami Beach EDITION, in partnership with Clean Miami Beach, is hosting Turtle Tuesday Beach Cleanup. With Clean Miami Beach working to educate the public on reducing the consumption of plastics, the partnership is seamless. With the Miami Beach EDITION committed to achieving a plastic-free hospitality experience, guests can participate in this Earth Month Cleanup. April 30, 6 p.m. - 8p.m. RSVP here

Dine at MILA and BAOLI

Gather your friends and family and celebrate Earth Month at MILA and BAOLI, both owned and operated by Riviera Dining Group, which is partnering with One Tree Planted to amplify their zero-waste bar program for Earth Month. Sip on the refreshing specialty cocktail, the awakening. Enjoy the blend of Flor de Caña Rum, selected for its commitment to sustainable production and carbon neutrality, repurposed Champagne cordial, banana oleo, pulled from recycled banana peels from BAOLI, makrut lime sherbet, that utilizes the entire lime and the earthy notes of Palo Santo for garnish. With every awakening cocktail purchase, One Tree Planted will plant a tree in a region worldwide. Guests are also welcome to donate directly to the One Tree Planted initiative here.1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Rabble’s Earth Day Pop-up

Celebrate Earth Day with the sustainable wine brand, Rabble. Partnering with Smorgasburg and Wynwood Walls, Rabble returns for its third year for the Listen To Your Mother campaign. Featuring live painting, music, a yoga class, a plant care class with Paola Jimenez, art from recycled materials, a community garden and plant-based nutrition workshops, guests can enjoy a weekend of sustainable activations. Learn more here. Website

Mana Fashion Services

Celebrate the Earth with a three-day event with Mana Fashion Services from April 24 to April 26. The event will include denim and footwear upcycle workshops, where guests can work with Miami-based upcycle artist Jesus Pineda to transform their old jeans and work with the Miami Shoe Museum to transform their shoes into something new through embellishments or paints. Guests can trade their unwanted good-condition clothing for other good-condition items on April 26 through a clothing swap with the Global Fashion Exchange. Attendees can also learn about sustainable solutions in the fashion industry through a discussion and workshop presented by Arcadia Earth throughout the three-day event. Website / 15 West Flagler St., Miami

Food@Science at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Celebrate the Earth through sustainable practices by dining at Food@Science. Within the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Food@Science does not buy or sell single-use materials. Instead, it uses recyclable and renewable materials, offering aluminum canned water in partnership with Open Water and meals created with food waste reduction practices. Operated by Constellation Culinary Group, Food@Science's partnership with Compost for Life has diverted over 3,000 pounds of food scraps from landfills. While there, enjoy popular dishes such as the salmon poke bowl and locally sourced in-season ingredients adhering to Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch guidelines, creating a good meal for your body and a good meal for the planet.

Upper Buena Vista

Photo Courtesy: Upper Buena Vista

Make a positive impact on the planet this Earth Month by visiting Upper Buena Vista's sustainable retail sanctuary, where shoppers can enjoy a variety of sustainable offerings from vendors like Amaroo, Fincas Coffee, and more. Guests can also “make a wish” by purchasing a ribbon and tying it to the Bodhi Wish Tree. For every wish purchase, Upper Buena Vista's One Tree Planted partner will plant a tree in support of the preservation and reforestation of nature in North America, Latin America, Asia and Africa. After making their wish, guests can get organic Honduran coffee from Fincas Coffee, who uses a portion of its sales to support nonprofit organizations in Honduras that provide medical services, training, alternative food sources, and other programs in rural communities. 5040 NE 2nd Ave, Miami.

1 Hotel South Beach’s Full Moon Sound and Social Celebrate Earth Day at 1 Hotel South Beach’s special edition of its Full Moon Sound and Social. Set on the hotel’s ocean terrace at 7:30 p.m., guests can honor the change in seasons while welcoming the renewal and rebirth of the planet. With a sound bath led by Sabrina of Kanekshun, guests can connect with other like-minded individuals. Afterward, make reservations to dine at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant WATR. Purchase tickets directly here. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Helia House

As the first nontoxic healing center, visit Dr. Elizabeth Trattner's biophilic Helia House for a full wellness reset. Whether seeking integrative health, B12 vitamin injections, cosmetic acupuncture or more Dr. Trattner’s wellness office celebrates Earth Month all year long. More than a traditional integrative health center, you can shop for green and sustainable beauty products in honor of the month. 1901 NE 168th St., North Miami Beach, @heliahouse



Photo By: Larry Gatz Photography