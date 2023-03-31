10 Fun And Festive Easter Crafts For Every Bunny

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

The flowers are blooming, the sun is shining and the kids are asking for chocolate-peanut butter eggs. It must be Easter!

Whether you’re honoring the Biblical call of the holiday or just looking to celebrate the bright and cheerful energy of spring, Easter is the perfect time of year to get crafty and bring a pop of pastel into your home.

Gather with your children, get your craftiest friends together and make special memories with some of these easy to recreate Easter crafts, sourced from the always-interesting world of TikTok. You might need to make a run to the Dollar Tree, or maybe you have some of these crafty goodies laying around the house!

Natural Dye Eggs

The tradition of dying eggs goes back hundreds of years, and folks didn’t have food coloring readily available in the 1800s. Take a page out of @the_vintagearian’s book and boil cabbage to create a beautiful purple dye. Add baking soda to get a pastel blue effect. Use leafy herbs or flowers to make a design, and leave your eggs in the colorful water overnight to get the brightest results!

Shaving Cream Eggs

This shaving cream dye trend was popular last year as well, but an idea this good never goes out of style. Use food coloring to create swirls in a mound of shaving cream, then drag your boiled eggs all through that rainbow road. Leave them sit for about 10 minutes, then give them a rinse and watch those colors come to life!

Paper Towels and Crayon

One more twist on the colored egg parade. This time, all you need are paper towels, some markers, glasses of white vinegar and hard-boiled eggs. Paint the towels with the marker ink, then wrap the towels around your eggs and twist to tie. Place the eggs in glasses of white vinegar to soak. The ink will seep into the egg shells, and you have a rather mess-free afternoon of fun!

Cadbury Cream Egg Bunny Holders

If you’re more into paper crafts, this adorable bunny holder works perfectly with those popular Cadbury Cream Eggs. It takes a bit of patience and a steady hand with scissors, but a bit of glue and thoughtful construction paper cutouts make for one seriously cute candy holder!

Giant Moss Bunny

If you want something that can sit outside in the lawn or bring a bit of spring’s greenery into your home, these moss bunnies are sure to bring a smile to your space. Another trip to the Dollar Store is in your future, this time to grab bowls, e6000 glue, wire bunnies, spray paint and craft moss. TikTokker @agirlandagluegun does admit this craft gets a bit tedious what with all the hot gluing of the moss, but the result is fabulous, and you can use different size bowls to make different size bunnies!

Fuzzy Bunnies

Another super cute bunny from the Dollar Tree. Grab wire frames, dry duster mops, egg decorations and Easter ribbon to create an adorable fuzzy bunny that will mount well on the wall or lean into any decorative spot you prefer. Just be careful with that hot glue gun. You don’t want your bunny to stick to the table while applying those fuzzy duster ears!

Baby Bunny Feet

This might just be the most adorable craft on the whole stinkin’ list. If there’s a baby in your life, paint their little feet and freeze their tiniest years in time by leaving footprints on a piece of hefty paper. Use the same color paint to create bunny ears atop, and leave a loving message in the belly. It’s a keepsake and a heartwarming piece of holiday decor.

Cardboard Bunny Wrapping

Another fun and festive way to wrap some Easter candy, these cardboard bunny pouches also require a steady hand with the scissors. The ears create a means to wrap your candy in the bunny head, thus creating the perfect little gift for kids and party goers alike.

Easter Door Hanger

Bring a bit of your Easter decor to the outdoors and show your spring spirit to every guest who stops by with this pastel door hanger. All you need is a spray-painted egg tray, some colorful egg decorations, craft moss, a few little Easter trinkets and ribbon. Oh, and of course a hot glue gun! TikTokker @averagebutinspired created a darling spring scene by placing a running bunny on her moss. A ribbon becomes a means to display, and you’re good to go!

Paper Bag Bunny Gift

One more easy means of distributing Easter cheer. Gift this paper bag bunny stuffed with treats to children, teachers and anyone who deserves a bit of spring cheer. You don’t need much, just paper bags, scissors, colored pencils, a tie and something festive to stuff it with it!

Remember, there’s no wrong way to craft, and there’s no such thing as an ugly bunny! Now that your cheeks hurt from smiling and your space is looking festive, start planning your Easter brunch outing by scouting our favorite brunch spots across the US!