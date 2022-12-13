By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink

Miami has become a booming culinary destination; this year alone, the city has seen the birth of multiple fantastic restaurants where everyone wants to be. Sometimes this makes it challenging to obtain a reservation, but the city has so many incredible options to choose from that are not always a hassle. After all, all you want is delightful food, excellent service, and an unforgettable. So, below find 10 Miami staples where making last-minute reservations is easy, and you'll always have a great time.

See Also: Wynwood's Newest Brasserie Combines Miami Influences And Modern American Cuisine Creating A Sophisticated Melting Pot Of Flavors

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar

3201 Buena Vista Blvd / Website

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar in Midtown Miami is a no-frills comfort food establishment that is also chic enough to sip craft cocktails at one of two urban-style bars. Visit the restaurant's OpenTable page or call 786-510-0075 to make an easy reservation for a weekend brunch or weekday dinner. Take advantage of scheduling during Negroni's happy hour, which runs from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. daily.

Italica Midtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itálica Midtown (@italicamidtown)

3201 NE 1st Ave / Website

Italica is Midtown Miami's newest Italian restaurant, offering a colorful and modern twist on classic fare. Those looking for specialty pizza pies and a bar dedicated solely to spritz. You can easily reserve a table by calling 786-688-8688 or going to the restaurant's reservations page.

Casa Sensei

1200 E Las Olas Blvd STE 101 / Website

Casa Sensei, Fort Lauderdale's premier waterfront dining destination, makes dining simple. Before diving into a decadent sushi boat or a Latin-inspired entree, make a reservation in the dining room or on the dog-friendly patio overlooking a tropical canal on OpenTable. Enjoy the best of two culinary worlds fused.

Fratelli La Bufala

437 Washington Ave / Website

When looking for something casual that doesn't skimp on flavor, Miami's first Neapolitan Pizzeria, Fratelli La Bufala is the place to go. With its brick, wood-fired oven and simple decor, the welcoming restaurant is open for lunch and dinner every day of the week. Those interested can make a reservation by calling 305-532-0700 or booking online through OpenTable.

BBQ & Craft Company

947 Brickell Ave / Website

BBQ & Craft Company is the place to go in Miami if you're craving authentic barbecue. The delectable menu includes Appetizers, Sandwiches, BBQ Plates, and cocktails to complement your meal. BBQ & Craft Company has both indoor and outdoor seating and is ideal for a last-minute reservation.

Joia Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joia Beach (@joiabeach)

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail / Website

Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club is a vibrant day-to-night oasis on Watson Island, close to downtown Miami. Joia Beach serves as both a restaurant and a beach club. It is Miami's only private beachfront location where guests can dine with their toes in the sand and offers a European-inspired menu with locally sourced seasonal ingredients. The menu at Joia Beach combines classic techniques with modern Miami influences. On weekends, Joia Beach provides a laid-back lounge experience during the day. It transforms into a European-inspired open-air lounge after sunset.

LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza / Website

LoKal, pronounced [lo-ka’l], derived from the German word for restaurant and meeting place, lives up to its name by serving as a gathering place for locals. The burgers, sandwiches, and salads menu features ingredients from Florida farmers, dairies, and brewers to highlight the Sunshine State's bounty of produce, meats, products, and goods. The concept has won numerous awards for its food and beverage program, highlighting Florida purveyors and environmental practices. LoKal is the first restaurant in Miami-Dade County to use 100% clean, renewable energy sourced from wind and solar power. The restaurant embodies KHG's philosophy and a commitment to farm-to-table cooking. Snagging a reservation here is easy, so don't wait and indulge.

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich

Multiple Locations / Website

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, a family-oriented artisanal bakery and restaurant has been providing fresh and high-quality food to South Florida for over 20 years and continues to expand with its newest location in Doral. Traditional Eggs Benedict, Croque Madame "Our Style," New York Bagel, and Greek Avocado Toast are breakfast options available all day. Guests can enjoy freshly baked goods such as gourmet empanadas, quiches, croissants, and desserts such as Macarons and Elephant Ears, as well as Latin and European pastries such as Tequenos, Alfajor, and Pan De Bono. The menu also includes a variety of pastas and French-style gourmet sandwiches. Pair any of these dishes with cool beverages and cocktails like mimosas and tinto de verano. La Boulangerie sells frozen foods that can be prepared at home, such as soups, pasta sauces, and pastries that come with recipes.

Kush Wynwood

2003 North Miami Ave / Website

KUSH Hospitality Group (KHG) decided to open an upscale craft beer bar unlike any other in South Florida to educate and grow the local craft beer community. With a focus on beer knowledge, the concept is based on the belief that an appropriately crafted beer is a work of art. KUSH's mission is to bring together quality craft beers, locally sourced food, and engaging works created by visionary local artists all under one roof. KUSH's beer menu includes eighteen taps, one nitro tap, seasonal casks, an aged and reserve bottle list, and a small production wine list. The restaurant's iconic Alligator Bites or the acclaimed Frita Burger pair perfectly with refreshing brews. KUSH's décor is a reflection of the neighboring Wynwood Arts District, with artworks created by local artists creating a multi-sensory experience for its diners. Reservations are easy to obtain at this or other KUSH locations across the city.