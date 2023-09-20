eBay And Vogue Collab On Vintage Auction That Brings Editorial Luxury To Your Collection

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Want to own a piece of fashion history? Vogue and eBay give you that chance with an ongoing auction that rips the looks of iconic models right off the magazine page and into your collection, for a price.

The Decades of Authenticity auction, running now through Sunday, Sept. 24, saw the two companies collaborate on a series of editorial shoots that recreate some of Vogue’s most beloved images with three generational history makers.

Iconic ‘6-s supermodel Twiggy, Billboard Hot 100 hit-maker Rita Ora and rising social media star Wisdom Kaye posed for Vogue photographers to recreate archival moments, capturing the looks with pieces currently up for bid on eBay. The three women also modeled these looks at the opening of Vogue World: London.

Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Leather Cross-body Bag, Light Blue

Items include a vintage Audemars Piguet Classic timepiece, a Bottega Veneta Mini Sardine bag, a Tiffany & Co. Open Heart Hinge Necklace and more. All the featured auction items have been authenticated with eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee program.

Proceeds from the auction go to support Canopy Planet Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission supports a more circular economy.

Learn more about the ongoing auction and see the full list of items on the bidding block via ebay.com/e/charity/decades-of-authenticity. Check out more of the auction items in the images below.

Tiffany & Co. 18k Yellow Gold Chain Open Heart Necklace, 16"

Gucci Tom Ford Leather Horsebit Clutch Bag, Red

Chopard Ice Cube 18k Yellow Gold Ring With 0.11 Carat White Diamonds

Cartier Pasha Automatic 18k Yellow Gold 38mm Watch 820907

Louis Vuitton Papillon Handbag Monogram Canvas 26, Brown