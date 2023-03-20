EDITION Launches the Spring Issue with Cover Star Actress Halle Bailey

| | Magazine Interviews Music Celebrity Movies Studios - All Entertainment Creators Home Feature

NEW YORK, NY — Today, EDITION by Modern Luxury, the first multi-platform portal to champion diverse talent in the realm of luxury, announced the unveiling of its annual spring issue with actress and musician Halle Bailey as the cover star. Bailey, The Little Mermaid live-action star, courageously challenges the industry paradigms to provide more versatile roles for actors of color—inspiring the next generation along the way.

“As women, we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above. And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes [in this film],” Bailey says of her anticipated role.

The Spring Issue centers on the rising class of talent leading the charge. We celebrate Hollywood’s and music’s new roster, from British girl group FLO to actress du jour Taylor Russell, and cover girl Bailey embodies the refreshingly free-spirited energy of her generation.



“Bailey’s fearless tenacity is what this issue—and EDITION’s mission as a whole—is all about,” says editor-in-chief of EDITION Bianca Gracie. “Both the outspoken next generation and seasoned creators who are entering new career chapters are breaking the status quo in their respective industries. It’s very exciting to see.”

EDITION – which was formed in partnership with Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media in 2021 – continues to call upon renowned creative talents from an array of fields. Within EDITION: The Next Wave Issue, readers will get a peek inside the creative mind of award-winning choreographer and creative director Charm La’Donna, commemorate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with Fotografiska New York’s latest exhibit, be inspired by Bel-Air star Coco Jones’ venture into singing, learn about renowned chef Charlie Mitchell’s culinary mission and see why Houston Rockets’ point guard Kevin Porter Jr. is changing the basketball game. EDITION also introduces the industry’s rising entrepreneurs of color, including FCTRY LAB co-founder and footwear innovator Omar Bailey and Shop Latinx’s founder Brittany Chavez.

EDITION also features two seasonal spreads that showcase playful jewelry from luxury houses like Chopard and Cartier, as well as bold makeup trends to inspire.

Leveraging the power and expertise of both Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media, EDITION by Modern Luxury aims to inspire and celebrate the most influential content creators and talent across a variety of disciplines, disrupting the luxury media landscape by creating a constantly evolving and truly immersive media experience. Reaching the most cultured and sophisticated audiences across the U.S. through an innovative print experience brought to life across unique digital, social and experiential activations, EDITION by Modern Luxury is a new paradigm for celebrating luxury and culture built on equity and expression. Visit editionml.com and find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.