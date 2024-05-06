New Dining Spot Elastika Opens In The Historic Moore Building

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink Food & Drink food

Elastika emerges as a gathering destination to wine and dine amid epic artistry.



The plates at Elastika are both artful and expertly balanced. PHOTO COURTESY OF ELASTIKA

Perched beneath the iconic sculpture that bears its name by the late Zaha Hadid, Elastika debuts as the alluring anchor to The Moore building, ushering in a new era of elevated dining to Miami’s Design District. Led by visionary hospitality group WoodHouse and acclaimed executive chef Joe Anthony, formerly of the two-Michelin-star Gabriel Kreuther, the restaurant pays homage to its art-centric home through globally inspired cuisine and a striking, contemporary design.



Sip on elevated cocktails as you bask in the beauty of Elastika’s surroundings. PHOTO COURTESY OF ELASTIKA

Diners enter the light-filled atrium dining room featuring lush greenery, an expansive marbletopped bar, velvet banquettes and original architectural flourishes from the 1920s building. Art curator Monica Kalpakian has flanked the walls with provocative works like Rob Pruitt’s US (detail), on loan from the late Rosa de la Cruz’s collection, complementing Hadid’s signature installation overhead.



PHOTO COURTESY OF ELASTIKA

Chef Anthony’s seasonally driven menu draws from the city’s diverse culinary fabric, fusing soulful fare like eggplant ravioli with Spanish and Asian accents in dishes such as citruscured hamachi crudo with cucumber aguachile. Ingredients shine thanks to partnerships with local regenerative farms like Tiny Farm, French Farms, Swank Specialty Produce, Paradise Farms, Gratitude Garden Farm, and Harpke Family Farm.



Executive chef Joe Anthony. PHOTO COURTESY OF ELASTIKA

“Our vision extends beyond the menu to transform this landmark into a true neighborhood culinary and cultural hub,” says WoodHouse CEO Brady Wood. Between the mouthwatering menu, sleek yet inviting interiors, enviable art collection and prime people-watching terraces in the heart of Miami’s swanky neighborhood, Elastika enters as a crowning culinary jewel and chic gathering spot we’ve long craved. 191 NE 40th St., Miami, @elastikamiami



Hamachi crudo PHOTO COURTESY OF ELASTIKA