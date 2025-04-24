Elizabeth Weber On Channeling Her Passions Into Social Media

People, Lifestyle, Creators,

Elizabeth Weber uses her infectious personality and cheerful spirit to channel her passions into social media, helping others achieve their dreams.



PHOTO COURTESY OF ELIZABETH WEBER

While you may know Elizabeth Weber (@ewebzz) from winning Love Island USA season 1, you don’t know that she was practically destined for a career in media. While attending college, she balanced internships at agencies with a rapidly growing social media presence, amassing thousands of followers before the term “influencer” entered our lexicon. After graduating, she landed a role at the global media agency, Spark Foundry in New York, sourcing influencers for major brands like Wendy’s, all while building her platform. But in 2019, she made a bold move—quitting her job to appear on reality TV, seeking adventure more than love. She found both, winning the show and returning home to 200K followers and leaning into social media as her full-time career. Fast forward to today, she’s running The Content Club (@elizabethmariesocial), helping other people turn their passions into careers through the power of social media. We chatted to learn more from the media maven.

How have you used your passions to create your business?

My passions helped inspire me when the pandemic hit. My brand deals were slow, and brands weren’t spending money. I picked five girls from my hometown and worked with them to grow their social media—all five still work full-time in social media, which is crazy. I wanted to grow this on a bigger scale. This inspired the Content Club e-course. I got to take my profession from both the agency brand side and personal side to teach people and be the mentor I always wish I had for social media success.



PHOTO COURTESY OF ELIZABETH WEBER

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t wait until something is perfect to put it out there just to start. The same goes for posting content to start a brand. You’ll learn so much once you start doing it.

What has been the most memorable part of your career so far?

Speaking to the Miami of Ohio Women’s Leadership program for my e-course. It was a packed room of 100+ students, and everyone was so engaged. In terms of career overall, sitting in my suite at the Chedi in Andermatt in the Swiss Alps by my fireplace in my bedroom on a brand trip for Bentley Motors, thinking, “How is this my life?”

What advice would you give your teenage self?

Don’t let anyone’s judgment stop you from doing what you love. I always told myself to be the bigger person, which is true most of the time, but sometimes, you just have to tell someone to knock it off.