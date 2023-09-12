Step Into Luxury At Ella Miami Beach

By: Olivia Henley By: Olivia Henley | | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate real estate

THE MODERN RESIDENTIAL EXPERIENCE, ELLA MIAMI BEACH, HONORS MIAMI’S HISTORY WHILE PAVING THE WAY FOR A NEW AGE OF CONTEMPORARY SOPHISTICATION.

Nighttime rendering of Ella Miami Beach’s exterior PHOTO COURTESY OF ELLA MIAMI BEACH

Ella Miami Beach is officially taking up residence, blending modern sophistication with Miami’s iconic historical design. Located in the heart of Miami Beach, the 10-story boutique condominium features 95 residences designed by award-winning international architectural firm Arquitectonica. Incorporating art deco curves and modern 21st-century lines, the new development offers the beauties of Miami Beach Living.

Complete with an impressive rooftop pool, fitness center, residents’ lounge, summer kitchen with an outdoor dining area, an expansive observation deck and a pickleball court that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, residents can indulge in various luxury amenities. Featuring a range of wellness amenities, such as the relaxing outdoor yoga and meditation deck, cold plunge and sauna, Ella Miami Beach ushers in an enhanced experience for all residents.



Lobby rendering of Ella Miami Beach PHOTO COURTESY OF ELLA MIAMI BEACH

Each residence features elegant terraces for flawless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. With select homes offering majestic views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Miami skyline, future residents will soak in stunning sunrises and sunsets. Homes will exude luxury, from European-inspired designer closets to contemporary Italkraft kitchens with stone countertops and JennAir appliances.

“We believe the past has always shaped the present, and this classic yet contemporary development is no exception,” notes Eduardo Otaola, managing principal of the Constellation Group. “With its effortless charm, Ella Miami Beach highlights Miami Beach’s history while offering buyers a unique opportunity to be part of its exciting future.”



Stunning skyline and waterfront views from the pool deck. PHOTO COURTESY OF ELLA MIAMI BEACH

As an unparalleled collaboration between the Constellation Group, the Boschetti Group and Vietmar, Ella Miami Beach is set to break ground in 2024. 6940 Abbott Ave., Miami Beach, @ellamiamibeach