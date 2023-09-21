Find The Most Luxurious Lingerie And Swimwear At Elle's

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty

Aura Swim bikini in metallic moss, available at Elle’s; PHOTO COURTESY OF AURA SWIM

Exploring the relationship between sensuality and style, Elle’s Miami Design District spot features a curation of products that live far beyond the bedroom. As a luxury multi-brand boutique celebrating pleasure and intimacy, Elle’s features a chic collection of lingerie, swimwear and apparel conveying sophistication and sensuality. From an extensive collection of top-tier international brands, the Austin-based retailer turns heads in the fashion and style world. Upon entrance, guests are welcomed to world-class luxury brands and hospitality, complete with private appointments in an atmosphere that engages all the senses for a unique after-hours in-store experience. Staying committed to redefining the lingerie and swimwear experience, Elle’s aims to modernize sensuality and push the boundaries of celebrating one’s body. 140 NE 39th St. Ste. 124, Miami, @elles_boutique___