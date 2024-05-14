Ellis Brooklyn's Newest Perfume Pays Homage To Miami

Charlotte Trattner Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty,

Ellis Brooklyn presents its newest summer perfume, paying homage to Miami.



PRODUCT PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BRAND

The summer season needs the perfect summer scent–enter Ellis Brooklyn’s Miami Nectar, a tropical gourmand fragrance. With sweet, delicious top notes of pink pineapple and coconut water, followed by wild jasmine, plumeria and lily of the valley with dry hints of tree moss, salted woods, sweet amber woods and vanilla, experience Miami in a bottle. Operating under the Ellis Brooklyn Ethos, Miami Nectar is made using upcycled ingredients and is paraben, phthalates and cruelty-free. Made from clean ingredients from sustainable sources, the unforgettable scent elicits the feeling of summer in a bottle and whisks you away with an intoxicating symphony of tropical fragrances to a poolside experience. @ellisbrooklyn