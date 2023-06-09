Enjoy a Taste of Modern Japanese Cuisine at Makoto

By Makoto By Makoto | | Food & Drink Sponsored Post

Makoto Okuwa ushers Japanese cuisine into the 21st century at his eponymous eatery, located in the luxurious Bal Harbour Shops. One of Miami’s most accomplished chefs, Okuwa, a master of Edomae-style sushi, reshapes tradition for a savvy audience eager for something new.

Escape to a vibrant dining room and get lost in the hustle of the restaurant. Indulge in a menu featuring beautiful fish; premium beef; and succulent skewers cooked over a charcoal robata grill. Choose between fresh sushi, sashimi, and maki, while sipping on a hand-crafted cocktail or a carefully chosen sake pairing. Or dine outdoors and enjoy a mid-day snack amidst the opulence and chic dynamic of The Shops. Regardless of when you dine or what you order, Makoto creates a feeling of tranquility.

Makoto Restaurant takes its inspiration from Chef Makoto Okuwa. Throughout his career, spanning more than 20 years, chef Okuwa has developed his own take on Japanese cuisine. At his namesake restaurant, opened in 2011 in partnership with Stephen Starr, Makoto continues to evolve, crafting playful, exquisitely presented dishes that pay tribute to his heritage. “I have a true respect for keeping with Japanese tradition, but also feel it’s important to add my own variations, to appeal to a wide array of palates,” he says. His menu draws inspiration from his colleagues, mentors, and sophisticated clientele, in addition to the area’s beautiful ambiance.

Open daily for lunch and dinner, from 11:30am-11pm, Makoto delivers an unparalleled Japanese culinary experience, perfect for someone seeking new world innovation and old world mastery.