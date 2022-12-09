The Bold Ephemeral Made-To-Fade Tattoo Studio Is Coming To Miami

By: Avery Niedrowski By: Avery Niedrowski | | Style & Beauty Community

The tattoo industry is going through a major shift, and we have Ephemeral Tattoo to thank. The award-winning, innovative concept has pioneered the creation of the first-ever tattoo ink that is not meant to last, staying on the skin for only about 9-15 months. Initially launched in 2021, its newest storefront offering the made-to-fade body art is touching down in Miami. Following a motto of "No Regrets," Ephemeral is bringing the new age of traditional-tattoos-turned-temporary to the residents of South Florida with its sixth official studio. Ephemeral Tattoo Miami will open its first Florida doors to the public on Dec 15.

Almost everyone has considered getting a tattoo, but lifelong dedication to the ink has long held people back from the needle. Now, with Ephemeral’s unique formulation, the days where fear of commitment rules over self-expression are no more. The tattoos are applied the same way as traditional ones: a professional artist, a needle, and you.

Ephemeral has single-handedly kickstarted an entirely new era of tattoo artistry, creating a world where everybody can have the freedom to get the body art they want when they want, without the fear of how it may look in five years or fifty. Over 60 million American adults say they have considered getting inked but ultimately suppress their interest due to the permanence of the decision. Ephemeral aims to ease these worries, making body art expression tangible for everyone, with the people of Miami next in line.

“Ephemeral Miami has been quite a long time in the making,” says Danny Orenstein, VP of Development at Ephemeral, “We started looking for sites nearly a year and a half ago. We feel that our innovative ink opens up a whole new world of self-expression, which made Miami, one of the best-known cities in the U.S. for self-expression (through music, dance, food, and art), a natural fit!”

Ephemeral’s innovative ink was created with a safety-first mindset, spending over six years researching, testing, and funding initiatives to ensure nothing less than perfection. The made-to-fade ink is vegan, with most elements derived from natural plant sources. Ephemeral’s temporary dyes are naturally available and FDA-approved and even omit the permanent-ink standard of harmful metal-based pigments. The ink is constructed of medical-grade polymers and dyes to achieve its disappearing act. In simple terms, polymers are chains of smaller molecules that are biodegradable and bioabsorbable. This difference will cause the ink to break apart after it enters the skin until the particles become small enough for the body to remove gradually. Developed by Dr. Vandan Shah and Dr. Brennal Pierre, the team has tested over 50 ink formulations. Additionally, Ephemeral has initiated an IRB-approved clinical trial to validate the safety and efficacy of the ink scientifically.

Initially launched in 2021, the first Ephemeral Ink brick-and-mortar studios opened in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles, quickly followed by additional spaces in San Francisco, Atlanta, and Houston. The group behind Ephemeral are experienced heavy-hitters in the business and science world, led by founding CEO Jeff Liu and co-founders Brennal Pierre and Vandan Shah. In only a years-time, Ephemeral has received numerous recognitions, such as Forbes 30 Under 30 2022, Fast Company Most Creative People in Business 2021, and ELLE Future of Beauty Award winner 2021.

Currently, the team is looking to add the option of color to their made-to-fade tattoos as they continue to test the fading capabilities and characteristics of colored inks over shorter periods. For now, the ink is only available in black. Ephemeral ink is also made for all skin tones, emphasizing diverse artists who have experience tattooing skin of all shades.

Ephemeral Ink’s Miami location will be stationed in the West Little River neighborhood at 7924 NE 2nd Ave, Suite 107. After the studio’s anticipated launch on Dec. 15, guests can schedule appointments and collaboratively design their tattoos online on the website.