Erika Fueyo White Launches Miami-Based Interior Design Business

Erika Fueyo White launches her Miami-based interior design business with chic and elevated touches.

Finished by EFW’s “shelfie” offers a chic and elevated touch. Photo courtesy of Finished by EFW

When it comes to interior design, most of us know what we like aesthetically but have zero scruples when it boils down to the actual execution. Luckily for those home décor challenged, Erika Fueyo White just launched her Miami-based interior design business, Finished by EFW (@finishedbyefw), where her mantra is “a finished home is a stylish one.” With her chic and elevated touch, White helps you finish your home—from your coffee table to “shelfies” to full-on interiors.

“Many interior designers offer a huge up-front fee and won’t offer smaller-scale services. That’s where I come in and offer something different from existing firms,” White says. First-time consultations are gratis and occur over FaceTime, where clients can convey their space’s strengths, weaknesses and needs. After soaking in the sights—from an area as small as a coffee table to spacious living rooms—White hatches a design plan and puts together a list of a few additional items to purchase, which she sources. Also worth noting? White is an equal opportunity sourcer—because her keen eye can pinpoint treasures anywhere from Amazon to 1stDibs.

On install day, White works with clients’ existing items and adds her unique flair. “Sometimes just shifting around pieces that are already owned brings new life to the space,” White says. The result? A more cohesive, balanced, spacious and elegant space.

Erika Fueyo White. Photo courtesy of Finished by EFW

White also finds that most projects expand organically. What started as a shelf restyling for one client evolved into designing entire rooms and even lending her keen eye to holiday decorating the whole home. Redesigning another client’s daughters’ rooms led to an entire home project in the Cayman Islands.

“Working with Erika has been a wonderful experience from the very beginning. She offered great ideas for difficult areas and sourced beautiful pieces to fill my home. She is professional and extremely organized, and her attention to all of the little details was truly remarkable, and I truly felt at all times that I was in great hands,” says Finished by EFW client Leslie Sanchez.

And just like that, clients’ homes are “finished.” Think graceful design juxtaposition. Its minimalism and maximalism are brought together harmoniously, all compliments of Finished by EFW.