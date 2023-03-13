9 Espresso Martini Recipes That Will Put Some Pep In Your Step

By: Amy Rosner, Kat Bein By: Amy Rosner, Kat Bein | March 13, 2023 | Food & Drink
If you live on planet Earth, you know the famed espresso martini is having a major comeback—and if you didn’t know, you desperately need to spend more time on basic girl Tik Tok.
In honor of National Espresso Martini Day, we've gathered some truly inventive recipes for the classic cocktail.
From frozen treats to absinthe-laced delights, mezcal martinis and more, this list of electrifying espresso cocktail recipes will jolt you onto the dance floor all night long.
We connected with Reyka Vodka Brand Ambassador and Mixologist Trevor Schneider for his take on the drink that’s going viral. This recipe is very straight forward, for those who want to fall in love with a classic.
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake, strain into a martini glass, and garnish with three espresso beans.
This recipe, also from Reyka Vodka and the brilliant mind of Schneider, puts the espresso martini on ice for a delightful summer treat.
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine all ingredients into an ice cup and place in the freezer. Garnish and enjoy with a wooden spoon.
If you’re not a vodka stan, don’t worry! Kick off your night with Bubo’s Midnight Martini made with Absente Absinthe Refined, Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, and a shot of espresso. Topped with coffee beans and chocolate shavings, this is the perfect drink to enjoy with loved ones.
Ingredients:
Directions: Add the espresso, Mr. Black, absinthe and simple syrup to a shaker with ice and shake. Serve in a chilled coupe glass with espresso beans and shaved semisweet chocolate as optional garnish.
As evidenced by the name, this fruity take on the espresso favorite features the deep flavors of Nolet’s gin and a dash of orange bitters, for those who want it.
Ingredients:
Directions: Add all liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice (except bitters). Shake for 10 to 15 seconds, and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a dash of orange bitters, coffee beans, and/or an orange wheel, and enjoy!
This recipe from the good folks at Patrón brings the elevated flavors of its silver tequila to the espresso mix.
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine Patrón Silver, chilled espresso, pinch of salt and Demerara syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail coupe. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.
This twist on the familiar comes from Código 1530, using its artisanal mezcal to create a new depth of flavor for your go-to cocktail. This exact recipe was served to guests at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, and it was a major hit!
Ingredients:
Directions: Add everything to a shaker and shake vigorously. Pour into a martini glass, and garnish with coffee beans.
From the party animals at Rosa Sky, the rooftop lounge of Miami’s world famous E11even cabaret and nightclub, this espresso martini made with the venue’s in-house brand of vodka will keep you going until way past sunrise.
Ingredients:
Directions: Fill a shaker with ice, then add E11even Vodka. Add the fresh black espresso, Kahlua, Disaronno and Frangelico. Cap the shaker and shake. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with espresso beans.
Another from Miami, this time a recipe from Sweet Liberty. This calls for Grey Goose or your favorite vodka, some coffee liqueur, amaro and honey, among other things. A pinch of cayenne brings extra spice.
Ingredients:
Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker and shake, very hard. Fine strain into a glass, garnish with cayenne across half glass.
Miami truly never sleeps, so of course they love the espresso martini. One more from Freehold Miami, this time using cold brew concentrate for extra kick.
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine all ingredients with ice and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with Valrhona chocolate flakes.
Photography by: Kike Salazar; Courtesy of Nolet's; Courtesy of Patron; Courtesy of E11even; Michael Pisarri; Courtesy of Freehold MIami