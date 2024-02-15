10 Espresso Martinis To Enjoy In Miami

By: Taylor McNiff By: Taylor McNiff | | Food & Drink drink

Espresso martinis have become Miami’s go-to midnight fuel. From comfortable lounges to immersive Mediterranean terraces, Miami’s Espresso Martini offerings are as diverse and vibrant as the city. The Magic City’s mixologists are crafting twists on this classic cocktail that provides the perfect buzz and pick-up-me. Discover Miami’s go-to spots to secure this caffeinated cocktail.

Fiola Miami

Credit: Fiola Miami

This neighborhood favorite known for its seasonal menu also offers a curated cocktail program. Crafted with Grey Goose vodka, Mr. Black cold brew coffee liqueur, Lavazza espresso and coffee bitters, Fiola’s espresso martini promises a wall-layered cocktail with a balance of rich flavors. 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables, @fiolamiami

Contessa Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Contessa (@contessaristorante)

Bringing the allure of northern Italy to Miami, Contessa Miami invites guests to experience the essence of la dolce vita. With its must-try Caffe Contessa, this velvety elixir combines Grey Goose vodka with the bold punch of espresso, offering the perfect pick-me-up for any occasion, transporting diners to the charming cafes of the Mediterranean coastline with every sip.111 NE 41st St., Miami, @contessaristorante

CARBONE Miami



Helmed by Major Food Group, CARBONE Miami captures the essence of Italian-American culinary excellence. The Espresso Martini, a classic blend of vodka and espresso, embodies the sophistication and indulgence synonymous with the Carbone brand. 49 Collins Ave., Miami, @majorfoodgroup

Klaw



Photo By: James Livingston

Klaw’s Caffe offers an unparalleled espresso martini experience. Crafted with aged rum, fresh espresso, Brugal 1888 Rum, Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur, Mr. Black coffee liqueur and Kokuto, this concoction presents a unique twist on this classic cocktail. Infused with a hint of spice, it promises a flavorful journey that leaves a lasting impression on the tastebuds. 1737 N Bayshore Drive, Miami, @Klawrestaurant

Avra Miami

Credit: Avra Miami



Boasting an enchanting Greek alfresco setting overlooking the water, Avra’s Medusa Espressotini features Stoli Vanilla, Kahlua, a shot of espresso and Bailey’s for a must-try experience. 17945 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, @avraestiatorio

Aba Miami



Photo By: Michael Pisarri

Elevate your evening with Aba Miami’s Gold Line Espresso Martini. Crafted with the exclusive Beluga gold line vodka, Beatrix Coffee Roaster’s voyager espresso, St. George Nola coffee liqueur and demerara, this reserve cocktail offers a luxurious indulgence. 9700 Collins Ave., Ste. 101 Bal Harbour, @abarestaurant



Osaka Nikkei



Credit: Osaka Nikkei

At Osaka Nikkei’s, the handcrafted Esupuresso Kokotini is truly unique, blending Haku Vodka, espresso and coconut miso, presenting a truly unique blend of flavors with a sweet coconut undertone that pairs well with sushi and Osaka’s other savory offerings. 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, @osakanikkei.miami

MaryGold’s by Brad Kilgore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaryGold’s Brasserie (@marygoldsbrasserie)

Located on the ground floor of the stylish boutique hotel Arlo Wynwood, step into the lush atmosphere of MaryGold’s by Brad Kilgore and treat yourself to the Banana & Coffee cocktail. Featuring Ketel One vodka, Mr. Black cold brew coffee liqueur, Tempus Fugit crème de banane liqueur and in-house espresso, this indulgent sweet twist on the classic espresso martini captures the tropical essence of South Florida flavors. 2217 NW Miami Court Miami, @marygoldsbrasserie

Amelia’s 1931



Embrace the magic of the Espresso Patronum inside the honey-colored high ceilings of Amelia’s 1931. This themed sensation infuses Sipsmith gin, Bustelo coffee, Campari and Antica sweet vermouth, and this enchanting concoction is a spellbinding blend of flavors that will transport you to the halls of Hogwarts. 13601 SW 26th St., Miami, @amelias1931

R House



Photo Courtesy: R House

Made with either Stoli vodka or Old Forester bourbon, caramel, cold brew espresso and chocolate bitters, R House’s Dirty Pop Espresso Martini provides both a drink and an experience. Putting a sweet and salty twist on the sip sensation, The Dirty Pop Espresso Martini is served with a caramel corn basket for the ultimate interactive libation experience. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami, @rhousewynwood