Ariete Hospitality Group Welcomes Its Mediterranean Counterpart In Coconut Grove

Following the opening of The Oyster Bar in September, famed Chug’s Diner and Ariete chef and restaurateur Michael Beltran and Ariete Hospitality Group (AHG) have completed phase two of the much-anticipated restaurant rollout at CocoWalk. New Mediterranean restaurant Eva now shares space with The Oyster Bar at 3015 Grand Avenue, offering a fresh lineup of Mediterranean dishes conceptualized by Chef Beltran and Executive Chef Ashley Moncada.

“Eva is designed to be an everyday any occasion spot with great food, service and a fun, casual vibe. The idea of a Mediterranean-inspired bistro was the basis for the concept and we went from there,” Chef Beltran said in a statement. “Eva will be as suited for a family dinner as it will be a casual business lunch or night out with friends.”

Guests can start with breads such as Bazlama, a Greek yogurt Turkish flatbread served with house labneh, pepper and candied walnuts or small plates such as Foie & Dates, date pancakes and grilled foie gras with rose and pomegranate. Entrees include standouts such as Giouvetsi, a Greek stew with monkfish, prawns, squid and orzo in a tomato sauce, the Lamb Chop with Zaatar chimichurri and shaved cabbage salad or the Green Circle Chicken, a harissa-marinated chicken breast kebab coupled with an onion marinade chicken thigh and charred green peppers. End the meal with an indulgent Mediterranean dessert, Eva’s “Seashell” Pistachio Baklava.

As for the bar program, rest assured Eva does not disappoint. Courtesy of AHG Wine Director Adrian Lopez, the highly curated wine program features over 40 bottle selections ranging from sparkling to dessert wines, primarily sourced from Greece. Cocktail offerings include the Me Joolie, made with bourbon, dates, cardamom bitters and orange, the Night Shade, made with tequila, Aperol, bell pepper and pineapple and the Kashmir Sour, made with gin, Strega, honey and lemon.

Encompassing 4,100 square feet, Eva’s interior is marked by a sandy color palette with regal gold accents. Solid wood benches, tables and chairs, woven rattan chair backs, a marble main bar with a base of worn stones and stone support columns resembling the Parthenon are some of the eye-catching fixtures bringing this Grecian-inspired establishment to life. On par with the theme, Eva’s outdoor patio seating extends toward CocoWalk’s Grecian rear fountain.