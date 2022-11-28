Multihyphenate Evan Mock Discusses Art, Fashion And His Acting Career

“There was a skate park that was about a 30-second drive from my house, so I started going there and skating around more and more. I then started checking out other skate parks on the island and it made me realize I had such a love and passion for skating, so I dove head-first into the sport and became completely obsessed with it,” he recalls. “That skate park made my life, to be honest. I spent more time there than at my own house, and I eventually came to the realization that I wanted to master skateboarding to the best of my abilities.”

At age 18, Mock left the island and relocated to L.A., where he continued his passion for skating. To him, skating or surfing is a way to disconnect and thrive off the adrenaline the sports bring him. And during a very pivotal moment, singer Frank Ocean received footage of Mock skateboarding, which he then proceeded to post to social media— prompting Mock to become a viral sensation and kick-starting his modeling career further.