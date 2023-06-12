Evan Wilkoff Talks About His Habits for Success and How to Overcome Failure

By Ted Fuel By Ted Fuel | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Evan Wilkoff is a skilled professional with a wealth of expertise in asset-backed and structured finance, including lending, modeling, origination, treasury management, and consulting services. He is a capable leader with a proven track record of creating profitable businesses and platforms.

From 2010 to 2021, Evan served as the Executive Vice President of Ascentium Capital LLC. He was selected to join the executive management team, where he was responsible for all capital markets and treasury activities. At Ascentium, Evan designed and implemented a diversified funding strategy that included a robust asset-backed security issuance program, multiple credit facilities from money-center banks, and various syndication sources. Under Evan's leadership, the origination volume exceeded $2 billion in less than five years and $8 billion in ten years.

Evan Wilkoff oversaw all aspects of Ascentium's asset-backed securities issuance program, interacting with rating agencies, investors, underwriters, securities counsel, and other participants. He built the program from scratch, issuing $3.4 billion across 12 transactions.

Additionally, he efficiently executed portfolio sales totaling $1.4 billion to 57 purchasers, generating 5+% gains. Evan also established and managed an offshore reinsurance company that produced significant net underwriting profits for Ascentium's forced-placed insurance product with its insurance partner.

During his tenure at Ascentium, Evan identified, recruited, and helped acquire, build, and integrate three successful business platforms: truck finance, a direct-to-end-user call center, and a micro-ticket point-of-sale equipment finance division.

Before joining Ascentium, Evan tripled annual revenues within his division as the Director of Commercial Asset Finance at Wells Fargo Securities, growing revenue to $14 million in three years.

We recently had the opportunity to interview Evan Wilkoff and learn more about his professional background and career.

What is the one thing you do repeatedly and recommend everyone else do?

To consistently improve and grow personally and professionally, one habit I have found to be immensely valuable is traveling, connecting with individuals on a deeper level, and networking. This is because traveling exposes you to diverse cultures and expands your perspective and understanding of the world. Connecting with people personally is crucial because it allows you to build genuine relationships, which can lead to new opportunities and collaborations. Networking is a critical component of this, as it enables you to meet individuals from all walks of life and industries, providing a rich tapestry of potential connections and ideas. By regularly engaging in these activities, one can continually learn, grow, and create new opportunities for themselves and others.

What is one failure you had, and how did you overcome it?

One of my biggest failures was when I started my own business with a partner after months of planning. This failure taught me the importance of being adaptable and agile, and that success often comes from pivoting quickly in the face of unexpected challenges. However, after setting up shop, we realized that the phones weren't ringing and we needed to generate more business. We had to quickly pivot our business plan and generate leads to keep the company afloat. It was challenging, but we slowly grew the company over the next few years. Ultimately, we decided to sell the company and take on senior positions within another organization, which proved to be a valuable learning experience.

What qualities and skills do you look for when hiring new talent?

Effective communication is a vital factor in any successful business and a skill often undervalued in the workplace. When hiring new talent, I look for individuals with a strong and increasingly rare blend of exceptional communication skills, advanced analytical proficiency, and the ability to adapt quickly to new challenges and changes. In addition, I look for candidates with strong analytical skills, particularly in spreadsheet analysis, as this skill set is often critical to making informed decisions that drive business growth. Finally, flexibility is essential in today's ever-changing business environment. I seek out individuals open to new experiences and can pivot when necessary to achieve our goals.

How do you motivate your team for outstanding results?

As a seasoned leader, I strongly believe in fostering a culture of autonomy and trust within my team. Instead of micromanaging, I prioritize empowering my employees to work through challenges independently - and not be afraid to ask for help, rather than micromanaging them. I also recognize the importance of regular oversight and reporting to ensure everyone is on track.

However, I also understand that work should not always feel like a chore. In order to keep my team motivated and engaged, I make it a point to incorporate fun and levity into our work environment. By creating a positive work culture, I have found that my team is more likely to be motivated and invested in their work.

Additionally, I recognize the importance of a proper reward and compensation structure. By providing my team with appropriate incentives, I can motivate them to strive for outstanding results.

How do you handle difficult clients, customers, or coworkers?

Dealing with challenging clients, customers, or coworkers is always a delicate situation. While it's not my strongest skill set, I've learned to better handle these situations with patience, empathy, and a solution-oriented approach. I try to understand their perspective, identify their concerns, and find a mutually beneficial solution. If needed, I involve other team members or escalate the issue to senior management, but always with a focus on maintaining a positive and productive relationship.

Thank you to Evan Wilkoff for sharing some of his insights and experience with our audience.