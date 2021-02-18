Explore Miami's Hey Day Through Manny's Lens

The Editors | February 18, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

In the '90s and early aughts, Miami was en fuego—and Ocean Drive was always at the center of it all. From past anniversary celebrations to movie premiers, take a look back at the parties and people that lit up the night.



BARBARILLA AT LIQUID Photographed by Manny Hernandez





SYLVESTER STALLONE AND JENNIFER FLAVIN ARRIVE AT THE MIAMI FILM FESTIVAL Photographed by Manny Hernandez





DEBBIE ALLEN AND ARTURO SANDOVAL DANCING AT JIMMY’Z Photographed by Manny Hernandez





PETER MAX AT BAL HARBOUR SHOPS. Photographed by Manny Hernandez





MONTELL JORDAN AND JOHN SALLEY AT VOLLEYPALOOZA IN MIAMI BEACH Photographed by Manny Hernandez





THE BEATLES’ GEORGE HARRISON AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD. Photographed by Manny Hernandez





GLORIA GAYNOR Photographed by Manny Hernandez





DEBBIE HARRY ARRIVES AT GROOVE JET Photographed by Manny Hernandez





ADRIANA CATANO AND EDDIE MURPHY Photographed by Manny Hernandez





KELLY PRESTON LEAVES HER BIRTHDAY DINNER AT ASTOR HOTEL Photographed by Manny Hernandez





SUSANNE BARTSCH AT THE DELANO HOTEL. Photographed by Manny Hernandez





JAY-Z PERFORMS FOR MTV ON SOUTH BEACH Photographed by Manny Hernandez





Photographed by Manny Hernandez





RICKI LAKE, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER AND DEBBIE GIBSON Photographed by Manny Hernandez





TRACI LORDS, JOHN ENOS, CHRIS PACIELLO AND SOFIA VERGARA AT READY BAR. Photographed by Manny Hernandez





STEPHANIE SAYFIE AND ENRIQUE IGLESIAS Photographed by Manny Hernandez





MICHAEL CAINE Photographed by Manny Hernandez





VALERIA MAZZA WITH HUSBAND ALEJANDRO GRAVIER AT CHAOS NIGHTCLUB Photographed by Manny Hernandez





MICKEY ROURKE AT MICKEY’S Photographed by Manny Hernandez





SHARON STONE AT THE INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL IN DOWNTOWN MIAMI Photographed by Manny Hernandez





MAGIC JOHNSON AT THE BILTMORE Photographed by Manny Hernandez





MICHAEL TRONN. Photographed by Manny Hernandez





TARA REID Photographed by Manny Hernandez





LEONARDO DICAPRIO DANCES AT BASH Photographed by Manny Hernandez





ASHTON KUTCHER, MICHAEL D’ANDREA AND DIDDY Photographed by Manny Hernandez





ICE CUBE WITH HAWAIIAN TROPIC MODELS Photographed by Manny Hernandez





LIZA MINNELLI. Photographed by Manny Hernandez





OLIVER STONE AND JAMIE FOXX AT AN OCEAN DRIVE MAGAZINE PARTY Photographed by Manny Hernandez





BRUCE WEBER AND SANDRA BERNHARD Photographed by Manny Hernandez