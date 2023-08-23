Explore The Country Through Food In Some Of America's Most Exciting Foodie Cities

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Food & Drink

USA Through Food on MLux Network traverses the country through the lens of the culinary world.

Six chefs from Ft. Lauderdale, Detroit, Chicago, Santa Clara, Houston and Seattle each explain why their city's food scene is vibrant and exciting.

"What makes Ft. Lauderdale so unique is that we're surrounded by so much water on both sides, that's why we're the Venice of America. There's no gondolas out there, but there are water taxis," Chef Paula Da Silva of The Ritz Carlton in Ft. Lauderdale says.

Antihero's Chef Nick Irvin in Detroit plugs the Motor City. "What we're doing here, we're really bringing out the fun in the food."

"The energy in Chicago is at an all-time high. There's nothing that is bland. Everything has a burst of flavor, " Chef Diana Davila of Mi Tocaya Antojeria relays. "Chicago has an amazing food scene, now more than ever."

Chef Carlos Sanchez of Parcel 104 in the Santa Clara Marriott describes Santa Cruz. "Santa Cruz is a place that you can feel nature, the sound of the ocean, the smell of the rocks and the beauty."

"Houston is a melting pot of all the cultures in the world," Anna Pham, general manager of Mai's Restaurant, emphasizes.

"In Seattle, people are really fanatical about food. So as a chef, it really helped me up my game, " Relish Burger Bistro's Chef Jason Tate adds.

