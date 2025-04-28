The 2025 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Returns To Miami

Miami Prepares For F1 Crypto.Com

    

By: Lexi Skolnick | April 28, 2025

Recognized as one of Miami’s most electrifying events, the 2025 Formula 1Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix returns to Hard Rock Stadium for a high-speed weekend.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen PHOTO BY JARED C. TILTON/GETTY

An unmissable stop on the F1 circuit, the Miami Grand Prix is back with even more action on and off the track. This year, the coveted race is introducing adrenaline-pumping opportunities for fans to experience the race, including the return of the sprint format and, for the first time, single-day grandstand tickets. For an elevated race-day experience, fans can purchase tickets for The Vista Club at Turn 1, which offers luxury with a front-row view. This exclusive space features a climate-controlled lounge, gourmet dining, a balcony overlooking the pit lane and key overtaking zones. Cementing itself as a premier F1 destination, the Miami Grand Prix offers more than racing. Beyond the track, fans can enjoy a diverse restaurant program showcasing Miami’s wide flavor profile, while immersive fan zones offer interactive experiences for both newcomers and longtime F1 enthusiasts. Set to ignite a passion for the fast lane and deliver an electrifying weekend, the upcoming race promises Miami’s nonstop energy. May 2-4, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens,@f1,@f1miami

McLaren’s Lando Norris PHOTO BY MARIO RENZI/GETTY


Photography by: Photo By: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images; Mario Renzi / Getty Images

