The Official Guide To The F1 Miami Party Circuit

Just when you thought Art Basel was the hottest time to be in Miami for the epic afterparties, glamorous dinners and mesmerizing exhibitions, you thought wrong. The F1 Miami Grand Prix is here for the second year in a row to give Art Basel a run for its money, and all we can say is buckle up. Ahead of the official race at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday, our beachside city is gearing up for an extended weekend of legendary fêtes complete with race car simulators, elite test drive opps, celebrity chef dinners, exclusive DJ appearances and plenty of invite-only private parties. Just as the stars descend on Miami to celebrate art in all of its forms, you can expect to encounter the same caliber of A-listers around the city this weekend, all in the name of racing.

Laffite Automobili Worldwide Reveal

Co-founders Bruno Lafitte and Pascal Cohen are revealing the world’s first ever road legal hypercars—five electric models to be exact—coinciding with race weekend in what is slated to make automobile history. The grandson of French Formula One driver Jacques Laffite, Bruno Lafitte recently launched the Italian manufacturing company Lafitte Automobili in Torino with dreams to release ultra-modern, high-performance race cars for road use. The flagship model Hyper Sport Prototype LM1, the Hyper SUVs ATRAX Stradale & ATRAX and the Hyper GT Barchetta G1 & G2 all boast ultra-fast charge times, advanced racing technology, unparalleled cockpit and steering wheels, Formula 1 specifications and more. Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro from GFG Style were tapped to handle the design and help catapult a hypercar revolution.

Following the reveal event at the Lafitte Automobili showroom, VIPs, celebrities and influencers will make their way to a celebratory dinner at Villa Azur where a cocktail hour, speeches and DJ entertainment will ensue.

Once Upon a Kitchen

This $6,000-per-person curated dinner party by the GR8 Experience returns to Miami Beach during all of the roadside action, with the chef behind the world’s number one rated restaurant Massimo Bottura helming the culinary programming. Bottura is joining forces with Juan Manuel Barrientos of Michelin starred restaurant El Cielo and Bernardo Paladino, the first chef of the Michelin starred Torno Subito in Dubai and soon Miami. Having conceptualized beverage menus for Buddha Bar + Hotel, the Oscars, Emmys and VMAs, master alchemist Dr. Alex Ott has been tapped to create a series of his famed elixirs during the cocktail hour in an immersive sensory experience.

Culminating at The Deck at Island Gardens, guests will be transported through a once-in-a-lifetime gastronomic journey that will consist of a cocktail hour, dinner and afterparty helmed by DJ producer Benny Benassi.

Carbone Beach

Major Food Group’s over-the-top four-night supper club has returned to the sands of Miami Beach once again for a dining experience steeped in splendor. Expected to be even grander than last year’s sold-out event, Carbone Beach is set to be one of the most prestigious culinary moments of F1 Miami at $3,000-a-head. Beloved by celebrities such as Serena Williams, David Beckham and Jamie Foxx to name a few, guests can expect to mingle with the who’s-who of high society over Chef Mario Carbone’s specially curated menu of Italian delicacies.

Miami Race Nights at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Join Martin Garrix, Kaskade and Alec Monopoly poolside as part of BleauLive’s two-night programming during race weekend. The Fontainebleau pool will be entirely transformed into a full-blown concert venue with partygoers dancing the night away. There’s more—Brugal 1888 will be sampling its specialty rum at a pop-up at the hotel. Sip on the brand’s famed espresso martinis before making your way to the main stage.

HUMMER House

Friends of Miami kingpin David Grutman will gather at this exclusive private event curated in partnership with GMC and SHOWStudio in the Design District on Saturday. The 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 SUV will be modeled in all of its glory alongside an immersive digital installation that will grant guests the opportunity to virtually experience the power of the vehicle. Groot Hospitality’s Gekkō and Papi Steak will be catering the star-studded soiree.

MAXIM at Hyde Beach

MAXIM is back at it again this Friday night, just in time for the races. Similar to its Art Basel takeover of Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach, MAXIM is transforming the pool into a trendy outdoor lounge where models, drivers, celebrities and influencers will enjoy special performances by Ruckus, DJ Cruz and more, as well as unique brand activations and mixology pop-ups.