Once Upon A Time At Fabel Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Entertainment

Just when you thought you were sick of clubstaurants, newcomer Fabel Miami flaps its majestical wings and lands on the rooftop space of Wynwood Jungle. The vibes teeter on the edge of a faraway party island and an enchanted fairytale, set against the pink-hued skies of Miami sunsets with glimpses of Wynwood’s signature murals a few miles yonder.

A central DJ booth is perched atop an elevated wooden mound, surrounded by three levels of terrace seating and a 22-seat travertine stone U-bar helmed by master sommelier Christopher Miller. The custom handmade furniture, lighting, plateware and uniforms are the genius of owner Matthew Rosenberg’s architecture firm M-Rad and Tulum-based fashion house Caravana, which has previously collaborated with day/night club Scorpios in Mykonos.

"Fabel is a destination where we encourage our guests to experience world-class service and cuisine, while simultaneously exploring all five senses across every touchpoint of the restaurant,” Rosenberg said in a press release.

The food is just as grandiose as the atmosphere, which is to be expected at any Miami clubstaurant boasting a party experience in conjunction with dinner—and then add a rooftop to the mix. Executive Chef Ian Fleischmann has conceptualized a whimsical Mediterranean-inspired menu punctuated by seductive shared plates like the 45-day dry-aged porterhouse with adjika and Iranian oregano, whole roasted heritage chicken with taouk spice and signature dips of Fabel hummus, muhammara and labneh.

After you’ve made it to the epilogue of the feast (the menu is presented in the form of a storybook, outlined by chronological chapters), you can then mingle at the bar for a taste of the world-class cocktail program and sway to the beat of the night.