Fabrice Tardieu Launches New Collection Inspired by Hope

Paige Mastrandrea | March 31, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty fashion

FABRICE TARDIEU LAUNCHES A NEW COLLECTION, INSPIRING HOPE, POSITIVITY AND LOVE, BORN OUT OF THE 2020 LOCKDOWN.

Miami-based menswear brand Fabrice Tardieu launched in 2014 to much acclaim. Known for its luxurious, meticulously crafted sneakers, boots and slip-ons, Fabrice Tardieu creations have been worn by some of the biggest stars including Will Smith and Dwyane Wade. The eponymous brand created by Haitianborn Fabrice Tardieu has appealed to the international, fashion-forward man looking to marry style and comfort. In 2020, Tardieu was inspired to enhance his fashion line to include more functional and everyday pieces, creating a vibrant, Miami-friendly collection that includes comfortable and fashionable hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, masks and a new style of sneakers. With the trials and tribulations of 2020 in mind, as well as his 12-year-old son, Driss, Tardieu created a line that embodied positivity and fun, seeking to uplift others in their day-to-day lives.

“In 2020, we all slowed down and I was inspired to create a new kind of product—a versatile collection that would be easy to wear at home while watching Netflix or to a nice alfresco dinner or Sunday brunch,” Tardieu shares. “We all understand the importance of love in 2020, and as you will see, love plays a big part in the design and can be embodied in the form of a beautiful, red heart throughout the collection. It was also about positivity. You’ll see bold colors, sketches of smiley faces and, of course, the tag line ‘Good vibes only.’ I feel like 2021 should be a new beginning for us all.” 7219 NW Second Ave., Miami, @fabricetardieu