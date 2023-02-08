Experience Miami's New Enthralling Cabaret Show

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Culture Events

FAENA THEATER DEBUTS ITS LATEST MASTERPIECE, ALLURA CABARET.



Prepare to be taken on an alluring and intoxicating journey with Faena Theater’s newest show on view, Allura Cabaret. SHOW PHOTO COURTESY OF FAENA THEATER/ALLURA CABARET

At the Faena Theater, the unimaginable is possible and guests are transported on an alluring and immersive journey complete with enthralling choreography, singers, dancers, musicians and digital artists. Debuting its latest show, Allura Cabaret, the renowned theater maintains this reputation with a breathtaking performance that features New York sensation Rocky Lanes as headlining performer and MC.



With the incorporation of high-performance technology into its set and a cast with an incredible master of the performing arts, showgoers will be magnetized from the moment the curtains open. In true Faena fashion, expect opulence, seduction, showstopping talent and mesmeric combinations that make up the latest show.



Engaging with the crowd of 150 seats inside the iconic red-draped theater, expect to be pulled in throughout the evening for a night of art, beauty, talent and unrivaled fun. Allura Cabaret is on view with shows on Thursdays at 9PM, and 8PM and 10:30PM shows on Fridays and Saturdays. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @faenatheater



