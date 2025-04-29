Calendar, Culture, Events, Music,

By: Charlotte Trattner

The seventh annual Faena Jazz Series brings world-class jazz to Miami, wrapping up its summer performances.



The Faena Theater makes for a truly one-of-a-kind setting in which to experience the best of the jazz genre. PHOTO COURTESY OF FAENA MIAMI BEACH

For the past seven years, the Faena Jazz Series has delivered memorable performances that blend melodious sounds with theatrics. Curated and produced by Grammy-nominated producer Rachel Faro, the 2025 season offers a mix of established and emerging artists. This year, the lineup of talents offers bold and soulful performances, elevating the genre to a new level. As the season prepares to end, concertgoers can enjoy the summer sounds promising an evening of Faena Theater’s most alluring talents.

May 14

JARROD LAWSON

With a voice reminiscent of Stevie Wonder, the Nashville-based artist is set to showcase his brilliant and original songs from his second album, Be The Change. Recently recognized as one of Jazz FM’s top 100 Artists of All Time, listeners can revel in his mesmerizing talents against the theater’s awe-inspiring backdrop.

June 18

SOMETHING ELSE! FEATURING VINCENT HERRING

The jazz show is wrapping up its seventh season with Something Else! featuring Vincent Herring. The show offers a powerful fusion of swing, R&B and classic bebop, showcasing new arrangements of swing-style songs. The all-star band features a lineup of performers, including trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, tenor saxophonist James Carter, guitarist Paul Bollenback, pianist David Kikoski, bassist Essiet Essiet and drummer Lewis Nash, playing soul-infused swing music that serves as a vibrant end to the musical season. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach,@faenatheater