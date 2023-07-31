These 7 Bags Are Perfect For Fall

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede
July 31, 2023
Style & Beauty
Autumn awaits with these eye-catching, transition bags in must-have hues.
Jamie 4-3 Monogram Bag, ysl.com. Shop here.
Buddypocket, hermes.com. Shop here.
Slimane Conti brown suede bag, celine.com. Shop here.
Fendi brown leather Peekaboo ISeeU medium handbag, fendi.com. Shop here.
Kelly II 25, hermes.com. Shop here.
Slimane Triomphe bag, celine.com. Shop here.
Shiny napa calfskin Pasco satchel in Warm Desert, loewe.com. Shop here.
