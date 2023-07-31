7 Bags Perfect For Fall

    

These 7 Bags Are Perfect For Fall

By: Faye Power Vande Vrede By: Faye Power Vande Vrede | July 31, 2023 | Style & Beauty

Autumn awaits with these eye-catching, transition bags in must-have hues.

Saint Laurent By Anthony Vaccarello

Jamie 4-3 Monogram Bag, ysl.com. Shop here.

Hermes

Buddypocket, hermes.com. Shop here.

Celine

Slimane Conti brown suede bag, celine.com. Shop here.

Fendi

Fendi brown leather Peekaboo ISeeU medium handbag, fendi.com. Shop here.

Hermes Kelly II 25

Kelly II 25, hermes.com. Shop here.

Celine

Slimane Triomphe bag, celine.com. Shop here.

Loewe

Shiny napa calfskin Pasco satchel in Warm Desert, loewe.com. Shop here.


