Top Fashion Trends of Fall 2023: Green Cargo Pants And Boots With The Fur

We are entering the thick of fall’s glorious months between unbearably hot summer and frigid winter, where our fashion warms up a little and our pumpkin spice lattes do too.

Whether classic pieces we have seen before or new innovations in seasonal style, fall trends are reentering the forefront of our minds and social media. Trend analysts at BooHoo conducted a study based on Pinterest search trends to anticipate which fall fashions you should look for.

It’s no surprise the list is brimming with fall classics that make a comeback every few years. So, what is topping the list this year?

Green Cargo Pants

Jumping in Pinterest search trends by 163 percent, green cargo pants will be all the rage this season. Way more fun than a classic pair of jeans but not so stand-out that they can’t be considered a neutral; green cargo pants are the perfect way to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, and they pair perfectly with most of the other items that made this list. With the popularity of Y2K fashion, it’s no surprise that cargo pants are trending right now.

Leather Bomber Jacket

Ranked second on the list is a little something to keep you warm and cozy during fall chill while making sure you look stylish and chic. Leather bomber jackets jumped 129 percent in Pinterest searches, and it is easy to see why. According to BooHoo, the leather bomber jacket can attribute its spike in popularity to last year’s Top Gun: Maverick, where Tom Cruise rocked his iconic Maverick ensemble. As seen on Addison Rae, leather jackets are easy to style and add an air of coolness to any outfit. Whether keeping it simple with a cool top and jeans, or dressing down your favorite dress and a pair of sneakers, a leather jacket will be a timeless and effortless addition to your fall wardrobe.

Satin Maxi Skirt

Versatility is the name of the game with this staple closet item. Satin Maxi skirts increased in search volume by 127 percent. Available in classic fall colors like bronze, khaki and brown, or more fun colors like sage green and magenta, this piece can be worn a million times, in a million different ways. Whether you dress it up with heels or down with sneakers, this fall trend is one that can be easily taken from a work-appropriate outfit to a night-out ensemble. Seen on cool-girl Kendall Jenner and the always classy Angelia Jolie, a satin maxi will certainly not steer you wrong this fall.

Fur Boots

The whole club may not be looking at you, but it seems like all of Pinterest is looking at boots with fur, which increased in searches by 83 percent. There are infinite variations of this classic fall staple, and a quick Pinterest search reveals full fur boots, like the ones Hailey Beiber is rocking, and boots with fur accents, which may be easier to integrate into your everyday wardrobe. Heeled or flat, we all know that boots are a fall staple. Adding something funky (like fur) to a classic boot, allows it to become a fun accent piece that can add personality to your closet this fall.

Chelsea Boots

A fresh and unisex footwear choice, Chelsea boots may not be at the top of the list, but they are maintaining their ranking as a fall staple with a 67 percent jump in searches. Chelsea boots and dresses are a classic pairing, but for the fall, try pairing these versatile boots with a pair of dark, wide-leg denim jeans and a sweater. As shown in this Refinery29 article from 2015, Chelsea boots have been a favorite of fashion-forward celebs for almost a decade. These boots have recently been seen on Tom Holland and Miss Americana herself, Taylor Swift.

Flannel Shirt

Flannels? For autumn? Groundbreaking. No, really. We can’t say we are surprised that this fall classic landed in our top 6, growing 37 percent in searches. Beloved by burly lumberjacks and chic celebrities alike, a fun flannel could be worn with every item on this list, and is the ultimate fall staple. Wear it as a top, or as an overshirt with a top underneath, and try pairing with high-waisted denim for a classic look.

Adding your own style to these trends is the best way to keep up with the times while still feeling like yourself. Whether you stay in your fashion comfort zone or branch out and try something new, prepare to win “Best Dressed” this fall with the pieces on this list. Get even more fall style inspiration with our lists for top autumn nail trends and cool seasonal statement boots.