Top TikTok Nail Trends For Fall

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Style & Beauty

Summer is out, and fall is in. Time to update your nail designs.

From almost naked nails to dark browns, reds and yellows, TikTok’s got a nail trend for everyone this season.

We all know the classic French tip in white, but why not make it moody? Some TikTok users are putting a little pumpkin spice on the fan-favorite, incorporating warmer colors like browns and blacks. If dark browns aren’t your style, the trend can be done with any autumnal color combination.

While some opt for the dark and moody vibes of spooky season, others are drawn to the popularized naked nail.

Abstract nails remain huge into fall 2022, as users just darken the trend. Whether you’re going for swirls or polka dots, the look can be transformed into a fall feeling with a few darker browns. Some even use a variety of browns to create multiple shades of swirls.

You can also update your trusty ombre with fall-approved colors to get an on-trend look that’s easy and quick. This season’s top trending colors are brown in all shades, rich yellows, forest greens, orange and creamy whites.

Still, you don’t need a design to be trendy. You can also keep it classic with a solid color from the autumn palette. A quick at-home manicure in any of these colors is sure to keep you looking stylish and feeling festive all season long!

See more TikTok nail tutorials in the videos below, and be sure to try some or all of these fun fall designs during your next trip to the salon or in the comfort of your own home.

Autumnal Chrome

TikTokker SamRoseNails brings chrome into the season, choosing her favorite autumnal color and covering it in DND's Pearl Chrome Effect gel powder. This is a versatile look that works for any season, but brings special sparkle to fall and all its cozy charms.

Coffee Sparkles

TikTok user NailsByCallieMarie brings an absolutely stunning look to life with autumn brown shades. She starts with a base Coffee Bean 319 from DND Gel, then adds showstopping detail with a thin brush and some extra shimmery reflective gel from GAOY on Amazon. Callie Marie makes a bit of a heart shape, but we would love to try this with a leaf theme, making the shape and veins of fall leaves with our striper.

Tortoiseshell Tips

TikTok nail artist @MichelleKhxn shares this trendy look, inspired by Kendall Jenner. Create an autumnal French tip with your striper—and stop there if you really want! Or, keep going and use a dotting tool or striper in a darker brown shade to create the oblong dots that give the tip that tortoiseshell design. Michelle uses the jelly orange from Senvenski to create the base of the tip, and a brown and black gel from Beetles to complete the look.

Speaking of the Kardashians, we recently spoke to the family's nail artist to get her tips for fall nail style. Check out the interview for more design inspiration, or get a head start on spooky season with our favorite Halloween nail art designs.