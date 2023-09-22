8 Fall Recipes From Leading Chefs Across The Country

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | September 22, 2023 | Food & Drink
Is autumn the best season for food?
Besides the mania that surrounds all things pumpkin spice, fall also gives us soup season, hearty meat dishes, all manner of squash and root vegetables and delicious desserts.
Basically, the cooler months are the ultimate excuse for heaps of comfort food, and we want to help you get cozy with a few of our favorite fall recipes from the nation’s leading chefs and beloved restaurants.
See also: 4 Festive Fall Recipes from Celebrity Caterer Andrea Correale
From soups and sides to main courses, delectable drinks and desserts worth saving room for, these fall recipes below are sure to make the whole family go for seconds, or make your next friendly gathering a hit to remember!
Christian Ojeda is the executive chef at Bernardus Lodge & Spa in California, and his guests can’t get enough of this warm bowl of goodness.
“This is an ideal dish for any seasonal event,” Ojeda says. “The butternut squash is a perfect foil for the Gala apples, which add a nice bite. It can be a meal in itself served with a nice crusty bread or starter for any holiday occasion.” Learn more at the full link.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Sweet potato is one of fall’s absolute calling cards, and New York City’s Mediterranean restaurant Zou’s Zou’s makes the most of this root vegetable with miso goat butter, dukkha and date molasses.
“I like to think of the ember-roasted sweet potato as the sleeper hit of our menu,” says executive chef Madeline Sperling. "A sweet potato is humble on its own, but when charred in our hearth embers and dressed up with umami miso goat butter, sweet date molasses and a crunchy hazelnut dukkah, it becomes a showstopper of a vegetable dish.” Read more about this recipe at the full link.
Ingredients:
Dukkha
Date Molasses
Directions:
Make the Dukkha
Make the Date Molasses
Roast the sweet potato
Looking to impress with a main course that will stick to your ribs and burst with flavor? This recipe from chef Christian Alejandro of Oaken Bistro and Bar near Chicago is the stuff of cozy-night fantasy.
“This recipe was inspired by one from Auguste Escoffier, a 19th-century chef, restaurateur and culinary writer from France most famous for popularizing updated traditional French cooking methods,” chef Alejandro says. “The fundamental techniques employed in this recipe incorporate his teachings and culinary style to offer the diner a mouthwatering, indulgent experience with each and every bite.” Read more via the full link.
Ingredients:
Marinade
Short Ribs
Directions:
Marinade
Short Ribs
Bring the fun of Eataly to your own dining room with this fall-centric recipe that puts squash into delightful bites of homemade ravioli with decadent brown butter and herbal sauce.
“We love Ravioli Di Zucca, because it is the true announcement that fall is here,” says Eataly North America’s executive chef, Fitz Tallon. “Any hearty squash can be used as a substitute, including my personal favorite—red kuri—which is excellent roasted or stewed thanks to its delicate and mellow chestnut-like flavors. Though of course, butternut squash is the easiest to find, and its nutty-sweet taste is ideal for this dish. If you don't want your filling to be overly sweet, you can leave out the amaretti cookies and sprinkle them on top of the finished dish for whoever craves it!” Dig into the full link.
Ingredients:
Fresh Egg Pasta Dough
Ravioli
Sauce
Directions:
Fresh Egg Pasta Dough
Ravioli
Sauce
Cabbage is one of fall’s less celebrated seasonal vegetables, but this Israeli-inspired recipe from chef Einat Admony, owner and head chef of modern Israeli restaurant Balaboosta in New York City, brings spices and flavors together that’ll make cabbage your new favorite base.
“Every culture has some sort of stuffed cabbage,” chef Admony says. “When I wrote my cookbook, Shuk, I wanted to do something that is fun, unique and delicious.” Catch a glimpse of that book via the full link.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Well, we have to include at least one pumpkin spice recipe! This coffee cake is perfect for cozy mornings and desserts.
“It’s super easy to make and can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature,” says chef Nancy Vaccariello, executive pastry chef of Innocent Yesterday in NYC. “Anyone can enjoy making this with your basic cupboard ingredients. It can also be made Gluten-free with a simple swap of All-Purpose Flour for Gluten-free flour. It also pairs perfectly with a hot cup of coffee or tea on a crisp fall morning.” Learn more via the full link.
Ingredients:
Dry Ingredients
Streusel Topping
Directions:
This recipe comes from a fleet of fall recipes provided by celebrity chef and caterer Andrea Correale. Her company, Elegant Affairs, is fantastic at light bites, like these apple cider donuts to be paired with the seasonal drink.
See more of her autumnal offerings via the full link.
Ingredients:
Directions:
Chef Andrea Anthony of Food Network’s Eat, Bake and Drink with Andrea knows a thing or two about great fall desserts, and this recipe for her apple crumb pie is one of the best in the biz.
“This Apple Crisp is a great dessert to share with friends and family for Labor Day and is also a great kick-start into the holiday season,” Anthony says. “Make sure to serve warm with a generous scoop of your preferred ice cream. Pro tip: if topping starts to burn in the oven, place a loose sheet of tin foil to prevent it from burning.” Learn more via the full link.
Ingredients:
Crumb topping
Filling
To Serve
Directions:
Crumb topping
Apple Crumble Filling
Looking for more delightful recipes? Check out this roundup of recipes from AAPI chefs across the country, or keep things seasonal with a cocktail from our list of go-to fall cocktail recipes.
Photography by: COURTESY OF BERNARDUS LODGE & SPA; COURTESY OF ZOU ZOU'S; COURTESY OF OAKEN BISTRO AND BAR; COURTESY OF EATALY; COURTESY OF EINAT ADMONY; NANCY VACCARIELLO; COURTESY OF ELEGANT AFFAIRS; COURTESY OF ANDREA ANTHONY