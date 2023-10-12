4 Family-Friendly Fall Activities In South Florida

By: Avery Niedrowski and Sarah Finkel By: Avery Niedrowski and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Entertainment Community

Don’t let the hot weather get you down. It may not feel like it, but this year’s spooky season is fast approaching and with it are the countless fall-inspired activities popping up all over South Florida. Here is a list of fall activities that the whole family can enjoy this Halloween season.

Tinez Farms Fall Festival

16405 SW 177th Ave. / Website

It’s not really fall without spending time with family and pumpkins. Tinez Farms is back for a third year with their Harvest & Treats and Fall at the Farm festivals. From now through November, you and the kiddies can enjoy an array of fun fall activities such as an animal barnyard, zipline, bounce house and, of course, a pumpkin patch. Bring along a photographer and capture some new family photos in front of hay bales and themed decor.

Howl-o-ween

11645 Northwest 50th St. / Website

Dress your furry friend to the nines this Oct. 21 for the City of Doral’s annual Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest at Trails and Tails Park. This free event is the perfect opportunity to pet some fluffy pups with the whole family, even if you’re not bringing your own. Categories for the contest include Halloween theme, superhero or villain, most creative, cutest and best coordinated paw-sse (group costume featuring dogs and/or humans). Howl–o-ween is open to the public.

Santa's Enchanted Forest

Another season of Santa's Enchanted Forest returns for the 40th year this November through January, and it's slated to be quite the spectacle with an abundance of lights, over 100 carnival rides and tons of photo ops with Santa and his helpers. Not to mention the presence of mouthwatering fair food, ranging from fresh dougnuts to crispy fries to corn on the cob. It's as close to a real life Christmas miracle as it gets.

NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Garden

Step into an enchanted wonderland at Fairfield Tropical Garden this fall season, starting in November. The Garden will be magically transformed into a fairytale light show, with rainbow-colored pathways, Archie the favorite talking tree, a Fairy Quest, family-friendly dance parties, projection mapping and more. Expect live music and food trucks for added fun at this beloved South Florida holiday extravaganza.