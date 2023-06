By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

It's a sign of summertime.

Fendi has launched its Astrology Summer Capsule 2023 with a campaign starring Irina Shayk.

The collection includes a host of ready-to-wear pieces that will work for days by the pool and nights out. The pieces are inspired by the house's Spring/Summer 1990 and Spring/Summer 1993 archives that feature Karl Lagerfeld-drawn astrology prints and the astrological names in both English and Italian.

See and shop the entire capsule on Fendi.com or at Fendi Boutiques.