Fendi By Marc Jacobs Summer Capsule Launches

Marc Jacobs and Fendi are the hot duo for the summer.

The designer and the fashion house have collaborated on a new capsule collection where Jacobs has re-interpreted the classic Fendi Baguette.

"I’ve got one word: Fendiroma. And it is one word! It is another land, this Fendiroma… And I’ve got two words: The Baguette. It’s a bag – and I am never one to shy away from an iconic bag," Marc Jacobs said of the collection.

"In my opinion, Marc is the King of fashion in America. He is also a master of branding and experimentation, particularly with logos. Here, Marc has designed a FENDI collection – it is not a collaboration, rather it is an interpretation. In it, there is a sense of freedom in excess and joy, where he was allowed to do whatever he wanted," Kim Jones, Fendi's artistic director of womenswear, said.

The collection includes men's and women's wear, shoes and accessories.

See some of it below and view it all here: