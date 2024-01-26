Watch Fendi's Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Runway From Paris Fashion Week

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Paris Fashion Week continues with a beautiful nod to Fendi’s future and past—and you’ve got a front-row seat with the YouTube video below.

The Italian fashion house just debuted its Couture Spring/Summer 2024. From the mind of Kim Jones, artistic director of couture and womenswear, the collection represents a mix of fantasy and realism, showcasing not only the breathtaking skill of Fendi’s ateliers but also the imagination of its leadership.

“I was thinking about Karl Lagerfeld’s futurism with FENDI,” Jones is quoted in a press release. “In the collection, there is a humanism at the heart of this future; there’s the body, the silhouette within the silhouette, the person and the handwork of the couture. The collection is about structure and decoration, where the two become indivisible. I wanted an idea of precision and emotion at once.”

From indulgent embroidery to patterned leather, glistening fabrics, full furs and striking silhouettes, this collection is sophisticated and alluring. Fendi notes the collection is for those who consider themselves “someone” rather than “something.”

Watch the full runway presentation in the clip below and learn more at fendi.com.