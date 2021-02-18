At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE

Live Life La Dolce Vita with Ferrari's Newest Model

    

Search Our Site

Live Life La Dolce Vita with Ferrari's Newest Model

Caroline Perrott | February 18, 2021 | Lifestyle Migration

THE NEW 2021 FERRARI ROMA “LA NUOVA DOLCE VITA” IS CELEBRATING THE GOOD LIFE OF THE ’50S AND ’60S ONCE MORE, DESIGNED TO BE A CONTEMPORARY REPRESENTATION OF THE CAREFREE WAY OF LIFE CHARACTERIZED BY ROME AND ITS CULTURE.

1

THE FACTS

The exhaust system has been completely redesigned, removing the silencers and introducing new bypass valves.

The midfront-engine 2+ Ferrari Roma has the best weight-to-power ratio in its segment (2.37 kg/hp), which enhances handling dynamics and responsiveness.

Removal of all superfluous detailing accentuates the car’s sleekness and formal minimalism.

A mobile rear spoiler integrated into the rear screen is designed to retain the car’s formal elegance and provide the necessary downforce by automatically deploying at high speeds.

The dual cockpit concept creates cells for both driver and passenger, increasing safety and making for a more organic distribution of space and functions.

A horizontal light strip hints at the structure beneath the car’s skin, bringing a sense of tension to the entire circumference of the car.

THE STATS

  • 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds
  • Top speed > 199 mph
  • V8 90° turbo engine
  • Weight 3,461 lbs.

Available for preorder at The Collection (thecollection.com)

Tags: luxury cars miami cars sports car

Photography by: courtesy of brand

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: