See Ferrari's Ready-to-Wear Spring 2022 Collection

By: Nilam Mukherjee | June 14, 2021 | Style & Beauty

From the racetrack to the runway, nothing can stop Ferarri's ambitious spirit.

Ferrari has won 31 championships and started first in line a grand total of 251 times. It should come as no surprise that they also stole the show in their first ready-to-wear fashion collection.

The show took place on Ferarri’s original establishment in Maranello, Italy, and was set in an industrial-spaced motor shop. Turning up the gears on patterns and colors, the collection featured the perfect outfits to wear to any Formula 1 race. The intricately created and carefully thought-out collection made subtle references to its heritage and the competitive nature of the races.

Occasional nods to the sport through accessories, such as visors, sports sunglasses and gloves made appearances, alongside trenchcoats, blazers, dresses and skirts. The collection had Ferarri written all over it, literally.

Designer Rocco Iannone designed this collection for anyone ready to dominate the racetracks in style. The powerful looks were created with a variety of fabrics, and a majority of the pieces were comfortable, flowy and often fashionably oversized. Silk sets and sports jackets were a highlight of the show, and the accessorized sleek and semi-formal looks were certainly eye-catching.

Keeping it flowy and youthful, the collection’s palette was mainly built from primary colors with emphasis on the classic bright yellow used in Ferarri’s logo. Playing with aspects of asymmetry and symmetry while mixing the balance of color tones, the on-the-go looks were a perfect cross of sophistication with sports fashion.

In their fierce welcome to the luxury fashion world, Ferrari has embraced change wonderfully. Of the 52 looks presented, 80 percent are genderless, and Iannone decided to size his collection from XXXS to XXXL to appeal to a broader and more diverse audience.

“[ We wish] to enlarge our fan base, including young generations and women especially," Iannone is quoted in Vogue. "Women have always been part of our fan base, but it has never been well told.”

Any look from this collection is sure to make you feel powerful enough to take on a Formula One circuit yourself. See the full Ferarri fashion show below, and read more via Vogue.