Toast To The Holidays With These Festive Cocktails

By: Lauren Pierre-Louis

In Miami, there are endless options to celebrate this Christmas in style. With the holidays coming in, there's no better time to indulge in this variety of festive drinks.

Airmail

Photo Courtesy: Airmail

Honoring Miami's past, Airmail brings an air of nostalgia when mail was sent via plane. The restaurant features a special holiday menu, grasshopper in Paris honoring and Swedish snow for Christmas this holiday season. The first cognac mix is made with creme de menthe and cacao with the compliments of pineapple, banana, coconut and vanilla. Swedish snow combines high-quality grapefruit vodka and a Swedish punch with a dash of cinnamon, coconut and lemon, perfect for placing you in a festive mood. 955 Alton Road, Miami Beach @airmailmiami.

La Yolanda

Photo Courtesy: La Yolanda

Miami's mezcal bar is activating a special Christmas pop-up called Yolanda's Enchanted Forest. Featuring holiday lights, ornaments and specialty cocktails, this is the place to be. With drinks such as Rudolph's nose, made with Medican whiskey, gingerbread syrup and maraschino cherry, or the zesty elf's punch that pairs contraluz mezcal, and tequila reposado with spiced apple cider, guava, orange juice, tamarind, apple vinegar and chile, La Yolanda will get you in the holiday mood. 203 NE 82nd Terr., Miami / @yolanda.mezcaleria

Soff's

Photo Courtesy: JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Celebrate the holidays like never before at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa's lobby lounge. Enjoy meticulously crafted cocktails reflecting the Turnberry's storied history, and toast to the holidays with the deck the halls cocktail made with mulled white whine, riesling, honey cinnamon, allspice and orange juice. 19999 West Country Club Dr., Aventura / @jwturnberry

Rosa Sky Rooftop

Photo Courtesy: Rosa Sky Rooftop

Miami's rooftop bar is getting ready for the holiday season with four different holiday cocktails to enjoy. Enjoy the citrus carol made with E11even vodka, St. Germain, orange juice and ginger beer; mistletoe martini with E11EVEN vodka, Baileys red velvet, whipped cream topped with sprinkles or enjoy the naughty Santa's old fashion with Bulleit bourbon, cranberry, aromatic bitters and filthy cherry. These cocktails, paired with a beautiful Miami skyline, are a festive way to enjoy the evening. 115 SW Eighth St., Miami / @rosaskyrooftop

JAYA AT THE SETAI

Photo Courtesy: Jaya

Enjoy the holiday season at this Miami Beach modern Asian restaurant. Serving bold and unique flavors in the food and cocktails alike, this culinary venue features incredible holiday cocktails for the winter season. The spiced bear, created with a flavorful mix of buffalo trace bourbon, St. George pear liqueur, apple and lemon juice, is the burst of flavor you need to spice up the night. Also on the menu is the holiday swizzle, a flavorful destination made with Brugal Blanco white rum, fresh citrus, apple cider syrup and bitters, embodying a taste of the holidays. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / @thesetaimiamibeach

RUMBAR REINDEER ROOM

Photo Courtesy: RUMBAR

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne is transforming its restaurant RUMBAR into the Reindeer Room this holiday season. This month-long pop-up is designed to deliver Yuletide magic, high spirits and holiday cheer. Specialty drinks include the campfire porter as the perfect festive drink made with bourbon, Godiva chocolate liqueur, La Colada coffee porter, marshmallow fluff and a graham cracker rim; baby, it's cold outside featuring tequila, Ancho Reyes liqueur, muddled ginger, lime juice and ginger beer, or holiday spirits 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne/ @RitzCarltonKeyBiscayne

LPM Restaurant & Bar Miami

Photo Courtesy: LPM

Get into the holiday spirit with LPM's lineup of festive cocktails added to its recipes for our friends' cocktail menu. Titled "Greetings to our Friends," the reimagined menu pays homage to this season's custom of greeting cards, representing the true meaning behind the holiday season. Each cocktail symbolizes a different type of letter that holds sentimental value. The drinks include tribute, Maman, Jean a Jean, Homme au Cafe and Madeleine 1957. 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami / @lpmmiami

Jaguar Restaurant

Photo Courtesy: Jaguar Restaurant

Enjoy Jaguar Restaurant's limited-time seasonal cocktails ranging from spicy to bubbly. The spicy and fresh jarabe cocktail is prepared with rum, zesty lemon, ginger, fresh agave and pineapple juice. Also available for the new year is the festive and bubbly Rio 75 prepared with Cachaça, passion fruit, lime, sparkling wine and garnished with grapes for the traditional New Year wishes. 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove / @jaguarresturant

The Wharf

Photo Courtesy: Breakwater Hospitality Group

This holiday season, The Wharf Miami and The Wharf Fort Lauderdale are being transformed into a winter wonderland for their annual Holiday Village. Enjoy these South Florida venues decked out with thousands of lights and sip your way with specialty holiday cocktails all month long. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 20 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale / @wharfftl

Milk and Cookies by E11EVEN Vodka

Photo Courtesy: Felipe Cuevas for E11EVEN Vodka

Looking to get creative this festive season? This recipe is set to feel like a warm hug. Paired with Miami-made vodka, this cocktail mixes almond milk, turmeric powder, ginger, vanilla, nutmeg, coconut oil and cayenne pepper, instantly transporting you to a warm and cozy fireplace. Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Serve warm, and add your choice of cookie crumbles.