Miami Reveals WeAre26 World Cup Logo

By: Charlotte Trattner | Events

The World Cup is coming to Miami in 2026, and FIFA, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, unveiled the host city’s logo. While the event is still three years away, the unveiling kicked off the countdown to the 48-team tournament.

Photo By: Dion Burton

“We are working together to deliver the best experience this world-class destination can provide for the athletes, officials, and fans of this tournament,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Perhaps no other location in the United States can lay claim to our stature as an international hotbed of soccer fans. Miami-Dade County’s steady drum beat of activities and commitment of resources will contribute to FIFA World Cup 2026 host celebrations and leave an enduring positive legacy on the world’s most popular game.”

To celebrate the #WeAre26 campaign, a series of portraits featuring players from the youth soccer club Little Haiti FC were also unveiled, commemorating the event. Additionally, a double-decker bus wrapped in the organization’s logo toured the city visiting Lummus Park, Little Haiti Soccer Park, Coral Gables Youth Center, Tropical Park, and Kendall Soccer Park. Youth soccer players were even surprised soccer legends, including Gregore, Teófilo "Nene" Cubillas, Luis Carlos Perea, Milan Pierre-Jerome, Juan Jose "Cheche" Vidal, “ZeNono” Jean-Baptiste, Wagneau Eloi, Fernando Fiore, and Tom Mulroy.

Photo By: Alex Aguiar

Continuing the countdown kickoff, a giant sand sculpture was built at the 10th Street Lifeguard Stand on Miami Beach.

“We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The tournament will enable each host country and participating team to write their own page in the history books of FIFA World Cups, and this unique brand is a major step on that road to 2026.”

With 104 matches to be played across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the USA, Montagliani shares that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take the sport to new heights.