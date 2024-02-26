Here Are The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | February 26, 2024 | Culture, Awards,
Dominic Sessa won for his performance in Focus Features' The Holdovers.
On Feb. 25, the Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica to honor the year’s best in independent storytelling. With The Holdovers, Past Lives and Beef dominating the ceremony, see the full list of winners below.
Best Feature
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
May December
Passages
Past Lives (WINNER)
Best First Feature
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Earth Mama
A Thousand and One (WINNER)
Upon Entry
John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1 million)
The Artifice Girl
Cadejo Blanco
Fremont (WINNER)
Rotting in the Sun
The Unknown Country
Best Director
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Todd Haynes, May December
William Oldroyd, Eileen
Ira Sachs, Passages
Celine Song, Past Lives — WINNER
Best Screenplay
Laura Moss and Brendan J. O'Brien, Birth/Rebirth
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (WINNER)
Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best First Screenplay
Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December (WINNER)
Tomás Gómez Bustillo, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez, Upon Entry
Noah Galvin, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Nick Liberman, Theater Camp
Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl
Best Lead Performance
Jessica Chastain, Memory
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Trace Lysette, Monica
Natalie Portman, May December
Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth
Franz Rogowski, Passages
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction (WINNER)
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best Supporting Performance
Erika Alexander, American Fiction
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Noah Galvin, Theater Camp
Anne Hathaway, Eileen
Glenn Howerton, Blackberry
Marin Ireland, Eileen
Charles Melton, May December
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)
Catalina Saaverda, Rotting in the Sun
Ben Whitshaw, Passages
Best Breakthrough Performance
Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms
Atibon Nazaire, Mountains
Tia Nomore, Earth Mama
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers (WINNER)
Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont
Best Documentary
Bye Bye Tiberias
Four Daughters (WINNER)
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Kokomo City
The Mother of All Lies
Best International Film
Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)
Godland
Mami Wata
Tótem
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing
Stephanie Filo, We Grow Now
Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz and Sofía Subercaseaux, Rotting in the Sun
Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline (WINNER)
Jon Philpot, Theater Camp
Emanuele Tiziani, Upon Entry
Best Cinematography
Katelin Arizmendi, Monica
Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers (WINNER)
Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Pablo Lozano, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Pat Scola, We Grown Now
Robert Altman Award
Showing Up (WINNER)
Producers Award
Rachael Fung
Graham Swon
Monique Walton (WINNER)
Someone to Watch Award
Laura Moss, Birth/Rebirth
Joanna Arnow, The Feeling That The Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Monica Sorelle, Mountains (WINNER)
Truer Than Fiction Award
Set Hernandez, Unseen (WINNER)
Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli, Lakota Nation vs. United States
Sierra Urich, Joonam
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Dear Mama (WINNER)
Murder in Big Horn
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
Wrestlers
Best New Scripted Series
Beef (WINNER)
Dreaming Whilst Black
I'm a Virgo
Jury Duty
Slip
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Jharrel Jerome, I’m a Virgo
Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
Ali Wong, Beef (WINNER)
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
Billie Eilish, Swarm
Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (WINNER)
Adina Porter, The Changeling
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Benny Safdie, The Curse
Luke Tennie, Shrinking
Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series
Clark Backo, The Changeling
Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us (WINNER)
Kara Young, I'm a Virgo
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Jury Duty (WINNER)
