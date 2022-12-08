This South Florida Dessert Staple Expands To Fort Lauderdale

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink

THIS SWEET HAVEN EXPANDS ITS REACH INTO FORT LAUDERDALE



Fireman Derek's birthday cake PHOTO COURTESY OF FIREMAN DEREK'S BAKE SHOP

What was once a small and deliciously sweet dessert shop in Wynwood has now become a household name in South Florida, beloved for its exquisite desserts that range from over-the-top pies, cakes, milkshakes and other delectable confections. Created by former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan, the brand has now opened its third location, debuting in Fort Lauderdale. Like its fellow Miami locations, the Fort Lauderdale confectionary will satisfy any sweet tooth with desserts galore, as well as the addition of savory creations. “Our move into the Broward market was long overdue,” says Kaplan of the new location. “We’ve grown exponentially since we opened our tiny Wynwood shop in 2014. Though it’s a good problem to have in these uncertain times, truthfully, we’ve been dying to bring Fireman Derek’s to Fort Lauderdale. I’m thrilled to be expanding into a neighborhood where my bake shop can thrive.” 250 N. Federal Highway, Ste. 1, Fort Lauderdale, @fdpies