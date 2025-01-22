A First Look at Pagani Residences in North Bay Village

Home & Real Estate, Feature,

Discover the world’s first Pagani Residences, where Italian craftsmanship meets innovative design. Riviera Horizons and Pagani Automobili have debuted the exclusive sales gallery in North Bay Village, offering an immersive preview of this extraordinary waterfront development redefining Miami's luxury real estate landscape.

Riviera Horizons and Pagani Automobili, the legendary Italian hypercar brand, have unveiled the Pagani Residences Sales Gallery in North Bay Village. This highly anticipated debut offers an exclusive glimpse into the world’s first Pagani Residences, a groundbreaking project poised to redefine Miami’s waterfront living. Designed by Revuelta Architecture International, with interiors by A++ and curated by Pagani Arte—Pagani Automobili’s Made-in-Italy design division founded by Horacio Pagani—the gallery exemplifies the seamless fusion of craftsmanship and innovation.

Paul Bensabat, Horacio Pagani, Edgardo Defortuna, and Mikael Hamaoui. Photo courtesy of Pagani Residences

"The opening of the Pagani Residences Sales Gallery in North Bay Village is a landmark moment for both our development and the future of branded residences in Miami,” said Mikael Hamaoui, CEO of Riviera Horizons. “This project is a seamless blend of Pagani's automotive artistry and engineering mastery, bringing the precision, performance, and elegance of the Pagani Arte brand to the world of residential living. The sales gallery offers prospective buyers an immersive experience, allowing them to fully appreciate the meticulous artistry and unique vision that will define these extraordinary homes.”

Huayra BC Tempesta. Photo courtesy of Pagani Residences

The opening event featured five iconic Pagani hypercars, including the Huayra Coupe in blue and the Huayra BC Tempesta, as well as elegant model interiors, including a kitchen with a 10-foot green J’adore quartz island and a luxurious bathroom. “The opening of the Pagani Residences Sales Gallery marks a new chapter in Miami’s branded residences real estate market,” said Edgardo Defortuna, CEO of Fortune International Group. “North Bay Village, with its prime waterfront location, offers the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary project, and we are delighted to introduce a new era of exclusive, high-performance living to one of Miami’s most exciting neighborhoods.”

Guests enjoyed light bites and fine Italian wines during the unveling of the sales gallery. Photo courtesy of Pagani Residences

Attendees were treated to a curated experience featuring Modena-inspired dishes, such as risotto and a burrata bar, paired with fine Italian wines like Ca’ del Bosco Franciacorta and cocktails named after Pagani automobiles. A live saxophonist and electric violinist added to the ambiance, while a docked Maori yacht complemented the Italian-inspired aesthetic. Guests also enjoyed virtual walkthroughs of the Pagani Residences, gaining insights from Horacio Pagani and other visionaries.

The exclusive sales gallery seamlessly combines Italian craftsmanship and innovation. Photo courtesy of Pagani Residences

The evening celebrated Miami’s next chapter in elevated waterfront living. Blending Italian automotive heritage with architectural brilliance, the Pagani Residences Sales Gallery encapsulates the art of precision and innovation, offering a glimpse into a lifestyle of unparalleled refinement. For more information on Pagani Residences, click here. 7940 West Drive, North Bay Village