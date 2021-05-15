Fit With Cambrie Founder, Cambrie Schroder Sets the Trend for Authenticity

Thomas Herd | May 15, 2021 | People

Although in recent years there has been a growing emphasis on digital appearance and one’s image for both celebrities and society as a whole—a trend that has been greatly perpetuated by the rise and emergence of visual-focused social platforms—some trailblazers are moving away from this model. Cambrie Schroder is part of the movement. The fitness entrepreneur and influencer, who also happens to be a budding boxer, demonstrates her values and focus on authenticity in everything she does. Driven by purpose and led by character, which she developed early on in her life, Cambrie is not only setting a great example for young girls, but is actively working to shift the paradigm of what is considered desirable and cool in the world today.

Having grown up in a Hollywood family in Los Angeles, CA, where who you know and how your life appears on the outside reigns supreme, Cambrie became familiar with the dark side of this mentality as a teenager. Seeking a more fulfilling path that was not rooted in validation from outside sources, she set her sights far beyond Hollywood. Breaking away from the family tradition of acting and modeling, Cambrie paved her own way by initially teaching fitness dance classes to her sister and a small circle of friends when she was just 15 years old. While the small venture is what sparked her interest in inspiring and motivating young girls to be confident and self-empowered, it was only the beginning. In an effort to spread her message to a wider audience she began growing her social media presence and sharing her fitness journey there. However, she soon found that Instagram careers can like the LA scene, be filled with empty promises and facades. “I saw myself becoming one of those Instagram girls: posting bikini pictures and editing them, just faking it. That’s kind of what entertainment is, it’s the production and faking, and I wanted something more real, something gritty. I think a lot of people my age are craving that, too; they want authenticity,” explains Cambrie.

As someone who not only talks the talk, but certainly walks the walk when it comes to living a truly healthy life while helping other girls do the same, Cambrie launched Fit With Cambrie (FWC), a fitness platform and community that includes an array of exercise options, high-quality and delicious nutritional supplements, eBooks and detox guides, branded fitness accessories, and endless inspirational content. The goal was “to create a product that would inspire girls to eat healthily and see it as something delicious and fun, not a diet they would dread—more like a lifestyle they would look forward to and could guide them through,” she passionately explains.

By teaching girls how to lead a healthy, fulfilling, and happy lifestyle, Cambrie is helping reshape not only how they come off to others and what they value, but how they feel and operate internally—on a physical, emotional and even spiritual level. “I want to show girls that a meaningful life is taking care of yourself, being a good person. I want to change the perspective of what is seen as cool and happy,” she notes. After all, it’s not about who or what you were born into, but rather who you are at your core. Cambrie is living proof of that. Follow her journey and business developments on her Instagram and on the FWC website.