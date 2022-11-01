Best Fitness Gifts 2022

By: Chandler Presson By: Chandler Presson | | Lifestyle

The holidays will be here before we know it, and as much as we love spending time with our loved ones, holiday shopping can easily become a daunting task. Never fret, as these fitness favorites will please even the most discerning of your fitness-loving friends and family. Whether you're shopping for the yoga savant or the marathon runner, there's something on this list for everyone.

After you've perused this list, remember the 2022 Modern Luxury Holiday Gift Guide offers counsel on plenty of other categories, including Jewelry & Watches, Stocking Stuffers, Fashion, Wine & Spirits, Food, the Global Citizen, Tech, Beauty & Wellness, Kids, Under $100, Under $500 and Under $1000.

See also: The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide

Apple Watch Ultra



The newly launched Apple Watch Ultra levels up the Apple Watch experience with a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal for the brightest display yet. Other new features include increased battery life, a new low-power setting and new band options, such as the Trail Loop, Alpine Loop and Ocean band. From $799

Tonal

The all-in-one home gym, Tonal revolutionizes fitness and strength training through its patented resistance digital weight and machine learning. Multiple adjustable elements and real-time progress tracking make the workout highly adjustable and effective. From $3,495

P.volve Total Transformation Kit

With everything necessary to kickstart a fitness journey, P.volve’s total transformation kit can be a truly life-changing gift. 12 pieces of toning and restoring equipment and workout accessories are matched with three months of P.volve’s membership, resulting in workouts that sculpt and tone while also providing better recovery, stability, balance, bone health and more. From $349

Terez Black and White Wave DuoKnit Sports Bra and Leggings

Known for its mission of spreading joy and positivity in the world, Terez makes ultra-comfortable activewear that brings high energy and fun to your workout. The Black and White Wave DuoKnit Sports Bra and the Black and White Wave DuoKnit Leggings’ gorgeous pattern draw the eye, while the neutral colors are easy to pair with other pieces. From $77 and $128

CLMBR Connected 02

Chances are you've heard of the low-impact, high-performance cardio and strengthening workout that the CLMBR machine delivers. The new CLMBR Connected 02 has been engineered to last for years to come, delivering an excellent at-home workout with over 400 on-demand classes. From $2,795

Wilson Emerson Woven Track Jacket

Lightweight and durable, the Emerson Track Jacket transitions seamlessly from workout to errands. The woven fabric feels breezy against sweaty skin and dries sweat or water quickly while still providing coverage, ventilation and stretch, making this outer shell a gym essential. From $138

Therabody Theragun PRO

The new Theragun PRO is smarter and quieter than ever before, delivering incredible recovery and pain relief post-workout. This smart device delivers scientifically proven deep muscle relief for decreased muscle soreness and fatigue, less tension and knots, increased mobility and range of motion, and a faster recovery. From $599

Beats Fit Pro

Featuring comfortable secure-fit wingtips that stay in place through any workout and active noise canceling to put you in the zone, Beats Fit Pro are the perfect gym companion. Three soft silicone eartip options, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and multiple colorways make these earbuds perfect for every fitness-fanatic. From $199.99

Nike React Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Shoes

Everyone hates wet sneakers, so the Nike React Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX is a universally loved gift. These waterproof shoes keep your feet dry, and less rubber in the outsole creates a smooth transition from road to trail. The flexible, lightweight design makes this shoe ideal for all types of terrain, and Nike React technology provides a responsive ride. From $160

Forme Sculpt+ Leggings

Driven by science, Forme products are wearable technology designed to correct posture and treat related spinal disorders. The Sculpt+ legging has a strong focus on alleviating back pain, sciatica or hip pain through the 3D waistband alignment wearable technology. Added stability and mobility ensure a safe and effective workout, all while being fashionable. From $138

Vuori Women's Outdoor Trainer Shell Jacket

Uber-soft fabric and a modern fit with room for light layers make the Vuori Women's Outdoor Trainer Shell Jacket a worthy addition to any athleisure collection. The midweight performance stretch-woven fabric both resists odors and features a durable water repellent. From $118