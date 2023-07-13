8 Stylish, Feature-Rich Fitness Tracker Watches, Jewelry And Other Gadgets

By: Mary Brennan By: Mary Brennan | | Lifestyle

Whether you’re training for a triathlon or chasing after your dog that escaped her leash, a fitness tracker can do wonders to improve your health. No matter how you move your body, a device that tracks your range of movement can be enlightening and inspiring—but where do you start?

Whether you are shopping for battery life, water resistance, durability, GPS ability or other fitness features, there is a tracker to match your physical lifestyle.

Check out these sleek and technologically advanced options for keeping up with your wellness and personal health.

Garmin Vívomove Sport

Garmin is synonymous with workout watches and apparel, but this watch fits in with your luxury timepiece collection. The Vívomove Sport is a sleek, non-bulky option with all the bells and whistles of a regular workout tracker. The analog display and variety of accessory bands match any everyday look, but many health tracking options sit behind the hidden touchscreen display. The five days of battery life include smart notifications (email, call and text), safety features with built-in incident detection, and live location pairing with a connected phone. The built-in microphone and speaker are perfect for casual use, while athletes can track workouts, stress, breathing and fluid intake. Simply use the Garmin Connect App to see health and fitness data on your phone while enjoying the hidden fitness features.

Apple Watch Ultra

For loyal Apple users, the Apple Watch Ultra is a top-tier workout watch compatible with all your devices. The gadget has a battery life of up to 36 hours with all the classic applications of previous Apple Watch generations. In addition to the usual sleep, activity, crash and incident, and health tracking features, the watch can also monitor form via stride length and ground contact time, and it has a built-in siren that can be heard from 600 feet away. With GPS and all regular Apple features from calling, texting, Siri, maps, music and Apple Pay, the Ultra watch is a sophisticated choice for fitness tracking.

Withings Scan Watch

The Withings ScanWatch is designed with sophistication in mind, using a classic analog style to hide advanced technology. The traditional watch aesthetic with durable sapphire glass conceals features of sleep analysis, activity and workout tracking, push notifications from calls and texts, emails, and medical-grade electrocardiogram (ECG) heart health monitoring. The ECG reading gives a complete rhythm analysis with alerts for irregularities. With 30 days of battery life, connect to the Withings app and use this polished watch to reach your health and fitness goals.

Garmin Forerunner 965

Athletes looking for a watch that matches their endurance and intensity should check the Garmin Forerunner 965. With 23 days of battery and 31 hours in GPS mode, this technologically advanced wristwatch has seemingly endless features and apps to push your fitness regimen. With a GPS, built-in full-color maps, daily suggested workouts, multi-sport workout profiles for triathlon training, training plans, suggested routes, sleep monitoring and recovery suggestions, this watch can do it all. Connect your music, complete contactless payments, and receive call and text notifications by connecting your phone and downloading the Garmin app. The Garmin Forerunner 265S offers a slightly more affordable option with similar features, too.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4

Inspired by the classic TAG Heuer luxury design, this fitness-tracking watch is built for fitness lovers who don’t want to compromise on style. Solid and luxurious, the device boasts a digital screen with the famous TAG Heuer watch faces and a rubber band for the perfect balance of durability and elegance. Compatible with the TAG Heuer Wellness app, monitor your activity during golf, running, cycling, swimming and other sports.

Oura Ring

Not interested in watches? The Oura Ring is a small and stylish alternative that monitors sleep, heart rate, temperature, stress, activity and more. It boasts up to seven days of battery life, and the lack of a screen provides a discreet look and a break from electronic distractions. The ring is available in five colors and two styles, Heritage or Horizon. Membership is required to use the device, but the first month is free, followed by a $5.99 monthly subscription.

The WHOOP 4.0

Whoop brings a different take on the classic fitness tracker. This device can be worn on the wrist as a band, connected to your clothing, or slid into your workout apparel with Whoop’s smart clothing line of swimsuits, sports bras, shorts, armbands and more. The digital fitness device coaches you through the day with behavior recommendations based on heart rate and activity measurements. Users receive a daily recovery score and alerts when fully recovered, suggesting when to take rest days or push yourself harder. The wireless battery pack lasts five days, and users can join a Whoop team to share stats with friends and fellow competitors. Whoop also requires a membership at about $20 a month, but a Whoop 4.0 is free with the purchase of a plan.

Ivy Health Tracker

Bellabeat has designed health and fitness trackers, especially for women. The Ivy Health Tracker offers technology disguised as high-end jewelry that provides comprehensive health tracking. Tailored to your individual style, the device tracks physical and sleep activity, heart rate, menstrual cycles and respiratory rates. On the company’s app, you’ll find a library of workouts as well as access to personal wellness scores and self-care suggestions. There is no display on the wireless chargeable bracelet, which means no distractions or push notifications. Bellabeat’s Leaf Urban device has similar features and can be worn as a bracelet, clip or necklace.

