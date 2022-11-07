6 Fitness And Wellness Products Celebrities Love To Elevate Your Workout Routine

By: Avery Niedrowski By: Avery Niedrowski | | People Lifestyle Celebrity

If you are looking for ways to heighten your fitness routine or overall wellness, A-listers have access to all the best products and professionals. Whether you are looking for a piece of equipment to add to your at-home gym or a pair of the most breathable yet chic workout leggings, your favorite and fittest celebs have given their coveted recommendations. Here are nine star-approved fitness products you need to elevate your wellness journey.

Kendall Jenner – Year Of Ours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Year of Ours (@yearofours)

Based and produced in Los Angeles, CA, Year of Ours is an active-fitness brand loved by many A-listers, especially model and reality star Kendall Jenner. The brand is female-created and led, making products for women by women that focus on fit, performance, and adorable designs. The leggings are multi-functional, so whether going to a spin class or grabbing coffee on your morning walk, Year of Ours activewear is the perfect outfit to rock. Get the “ribbed gym bra” Jenner is wearing above here.

Cameron Diaz – Hoka Sneakers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOKA (@hoka)

Cameron Diaz is known for focusing on health and wellness, and this time she is honing in on her feet. Diaz has said she would never take her Hoka Clifton Edge sneakers off, saying she feels like she is walking on clouds. Hoka has these comfortable kicks available for running, trail running, orthopedic use, leisure wear, and almost any activity you need shoes for. Once you purchase a pair of these comfortable kicks, good luck ever wearing heels again. Get Hoka sneakers here.

Chris Hemsworth – Battle Ropes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Chris Hemsworth is well known to have a sculpted physique; he is Thor, after all. Hemsworth is not shy about sharing all the hard work he puts in to maintain his god-like figure, and he credits much of his strength to Battle Ropes. To elevate muscle building, you should step away from the classic dumbbells and bench presses and expand your horizons to other pieces of gear. Diversity is key to Hemsworth, and Battle Ropes are designed to train multiple muscle groups simultaneously, engaging your whole body to work both arms, back, chest, legs, and core. Most ropes are 30 to 50 feet long and should be slammed and shaken, boosting heart rate, working muscles, and burning fat. Get the superhero-approved Battle Ropes here.

Halle Berry – Punching Bag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

For star Halle Berry, it is no secret she is into fitness. The Catwoman star credits her impressive physique and well-being to mixed martial arts, particularly boxing. Berry uses a punching bag and boxing skills to create a full-body workout that sculpts every muscle and burns significant calories and fat. At 56 years old, Berry is in the shape of her life, owing her wellness, sleep, and mood to the MMA form. Berry uses the punching bag for almost half of her workout focus, constantly employing the core through bracing, twisting, ducking, and even hanging, as Berry shows off above. For the perfect recipe for abs, get the Everlast punching bag here.

Steph Curry – FITLIGHT Training System

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FITLIGHT® Official Page (@fitlighttraining)

For the fittest of the fit, Steph Curry knows that physical training is not all you need to perform your best, it’s brain training too. A big part of what made Steph Curry into basketball superstar Steph Curry is his trainer Brandon Payne’s emphasis on “neurocognitive efficiency,” and employs the use of FITLIGHT Synaptic Strobe Goggles to enhance Curry’s. The goggles force Curry to a sort of sensory overload, forcing him to do regular drills with the added task of reading the FITLIGHT lights’ colors while shooting a shot. This fast brain, and quick decision-making does not have to be accompanied by already difficult NBA drills, however, and the product is a great at-home edition to help you build your brain stronger, better, and faster. The innovative speed and cognitive training system is designed to transform the way everyone exercises and can be easily used through an app, connecting your light targets and goggles to adjust and modify the training to each user and get immediate feedback after your workout is completed. Get the FITLIGHT Training System here and an in-depth tutorial here.

Khloe Kardashian – Resistance Bands Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe Kardashian has been running the fitness game lately, showing off her gains on social media and the family’s reality series. It isn’t just gym mirror selfies that Khloe shows off, however, she also is one of the A-listers who shares her favorite equipment and products with the world. One of her most utilized products is a resistance band kit employed by Kardashian trainer Don Brooks. The kit comes with five resistance bands of varying sizes, two handles with foam covers, easy-off ankle straps, and a sweet sweat stick. If you want to focus on varied leg and butt workouts like Khloe, this kit is the perfect training tool you can take anywhere. Get the resistance band set here.