Five Designers You Need To Know For The Fall Season

By: Charlie Rincon-Rodriguez

Meet five young designers who should be on your radar.



Runway photo from Area spring 2024 ready-to-wear PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE BRAND

In the ever-evolving fashion world, fresh perspectives and innovative ideas are constantly reshaping the industry. With distinct styles and a fresh outlook, these designers are not just following trends but creating them.

Wiederhoeft

Known for a distinctive approach to fashion that blends the whimsical with the avant-garde, Wiederhoeft has quickly gained recognition for its innovative and playful designs and is one of the few American designers to practice couture techniques such as corsetry and hand beading. Wiederhoeft.com



Runway photo from Elena Velez fall 2024 ready-to-wear BY JASON RENAUD

Luar

Founded by Raul Lopez, Luar draws inspiration from his Dominican heritage and the downtown New York scene, playing with silhouettes and styles with an overall edgy and cool feel that celebs like Madonna and Beyonce love. Luar.world

Elena Velez

Named emerging designer of the year by the CFDA, Elena Velez’s designs are characterized by their sculptural forms and an overarching theme of deconstruction, using elements such as reclaimed fabrics and raw edges to her designs that feel modern yet timeless. Elenavelez.com

AREA

Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg are the design duo behind the beloved brand AREA, known for its dramatic use of crystal embellishments. The designers’ blend of high fashion with elements of street style results in garments that are both artistic and wearable. Area.nyc



Runway photo from Luar fall 2024 ready-to-wear. BY GORUNWAY

Grace Ling

Grace Ling launched her eponymous fashion label founded on 3D printing and CGI, fusing technology with traditional methods of craft and mixing hard sculptural elements with delicate textures. Most recently, all eyes were on her designs after creating a custom couture look for the Ambani Royal Wedding, worn by the bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant. Gracelingofficial.com