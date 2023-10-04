Five All New Miami Restaurants And Markets You Must Try

By: Chase Finizio, Natalia Socarras, Charlotte Trattner By: Chase Finizio, Natalia Socarras, Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink drink food Eat

FROM RESTAURANTS TO NEW MARKETS, HERE ARE OUR PICKS FOR FIVE NEW PLACES TO EXPLORE

Ostrow Brasserie





Ostrow Brasserie features kosher versions of French cuisine. PHOTO BY SALAR A / MIAMI CREATIVE AGENCY

Dine on classic French dishes reimagined through the lens of kosher cooking.

Bringing a new level of French food to Miami, Ostrow Brasserie delivers classic French cuisine with a kosher twist, prohibiting the combination of meat and dairy. With a focus on quality ingredients and French flavors, this daring approach to cuisine offers standout dishes, including crab cakes served with truffle beet mousse; trout amandine with almonds and green beans; orange duck confit served with braised caramelized endive; and lamb paupiette, featuring chicken scallopini stuffed with ground lamb and prunes, wrapped with bresaola and served with truffle pommes puree. The new brasserie will also have a crudo sushi bar with a mashup of French and Japanese flavors. Complete with lively music and a compelling ambiance, Ostrow Brasserie highlights French cuisine in a new light without sacrificing the divine flavors it’s known for. 4850 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, @ostrowbrasserie

Bouchon



Moules au Safran at Bouchon PHOTO BY DEBORAH JONES

Chef Thomas Keller opens his second Miami restaurant serving delicious French plates for Miami visitors and locals alike.

Miami is no stranger to chef Thomas Keller’s delicious creations. The renowned Michelin-star chef is expanding his portfolio with Bouchon in Coral Gables. Delivering the same award-winning menu Bouchon in Las Vegas and Wine Country is known for, guests are invited to delight in seasonally changing French dishes, including classic offers such as French onion soup, steak frites, mussels, escargot and more. Showcasing great versatility and attention to detail, wash down the tongue-tantalizing dishes with an extensive cocktail and wine menu curated by the restaurant’s longtime director of beverage, Michel Couvreux. Whether seeking a divine night out or a casually elegant dinner, Bouchon invites you to indulge in decadent dishes and good company. 2101 Galiano St., Coral Gables, @bouchon_bistro

Mirabella



Bone in veal parmigiana from Mirabella PHOTO BY EVAN SUNG

Chef Michael White debuts his new restaurant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

For nearly 70 years, Fontainebleau Miami Beach has been a landmark destination for our city. From award-winning dining to opulent clubs, the iconic Miami Beach hotel continues to breathe life into Miami. Now, Fontainebleau Miami Beach prepares to open Mirabella, a new dining destination helmed by award-winning chef Michael White. Mirabella will combine fresh Italian coastal flavors with traditional Italian dishes, immersing guests in a decadent dining experience from land and sea. From bone-in veal parmigiana to risotto di mare, Mirabella will successfully transport guests to the coast of Italy. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @dinebleau

Normandy Gourmandy



Normandy Gourmandy sells fine wines, imported cheese and more. PHOTO BY GABRIELLA BASTIANELLI

Benoit Rablat and Sandy Sanchez open their gourmet and wine market with all the exclusive finds.

Acclaimed restaurateurs Benoit Rablat and Sandy Sanchez, the couple behind Silverlake Bistro, are taking their culinary skills to the next level with Normandy Gourmandy—a gourmet and wine market in Miami Beach. Bringing fine wines, imported cheese, truffles, caviar and tasty delights from around the world, shoppers will enjoy an array of hard-to-find products ideal for the perfect picnic basket or charcuterie board. Serving as the perfect addition to the neighborhood’s eclectic mix of retail and restaurants, the market offers gift options, including marble charcuterie boards, culinary products, cute tote bags and more. Says Sanchez, “Gourmet is more of a state of mind, a sense of quality that need not break the bank but can appeal to the senses.” 932 71st St., Miami Beach, @normandygourmandy

Chimba



Inside Miami’s new restaurant, Chimba. PHOTO COURTESY CHIMBA

Argentinian restaurant group expands upon Miami's deep-rooted Latin culture.

Bold Latin flavors, served all day in the heart of Midtown, what more could a foodie ask for? Chimba, Grupo Alfoz—an Argentinian restaurant group’s—latest addition, celebrates Latin culture and its intense flavors. The 4,500-square-foot restaurant serves a modern take on traditional dishes inspired by Latin influences, including Argentina, Mexico and Peru. Diners can enjoy menu highlights such as beet arepas, in-house cured fish, shrimp chaufa and its signature Argentinian style asado or satisfy their midday craving with an all-day menu featuring brunch-friendly items such as homemade empanadas and fresh acai bowls. With plans to expand throughout the Miami community, Chimba takes guests through an irresistible culinary journey. 2830 NE Second Ave., Miami, @chimbamiami